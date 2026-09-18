Gold prices hold steady in Dubai as 21K trades at Dh400 per gram

Spot gold was flat at $4,366 an ounce after Fed Chair Kevin Warsh flags persistent inflation risk; silver climbs 0.8% as analysts eye oil and rate outlook

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 18 Sept 2026, 9:29 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Gold prices were steady in Dubai and the UAE on Friday morning.

The 24K gold price was trading at Dh526.75 per gram, while 22K was trading at Dh487.25 per gram at the market opening on Friday, according to Dubai Jewellery Group data.

Recommended For You

Trump says 'hopefully we are towards end' of Iran war

Trump says 'hopefully we are towards end' of Iran war

One killed, two injured by falling shrapnel after drone interception in Saudi Arabia

One killed, two injured by falling shrapnel after drone interception in Saudi Arabia

Dubai's 80km fourth highway explained: Journey time cut by 60%, key road upgrades

Dubai's 80km fourth highway explained: Journey time cut by 60%, key road upgrades

Trump tells Axios he's approaching major crossroads in Iran war: Anything could happen

Trump tells Axios he's approaching major crossroads in Iran war: Anything could happen

UAE raises overnight deposit rate after Fed’s quarter-point hike

UAE raises overnight deposit rate after Fed’s quarter-point hike

 

Among the other variants of the yellow metal, 21K, 18K and 14K were trading at Dh467.25, Dh400.5 and Dh312.5 per gram, respectively.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Spot gold was steady at $4,366 an ounce. Silver gained 0.8 per cent to $66.12 an ounce.

Daniel Takieddine, co-founder and CEO of Sky Links Capital Group, said that while the Federal Reserve's decision was widely priced in by investors, Chair Kevin Warsh's remarks that inflation remains too high, with forecasts pointing to at least one more increase this year, weighed on gold.

"Looking ahead, traders will likely monitor potential rate increases by major central banks and any additional Fed signals this year. Any hawkish indications could lift yields and pressure gold. Softer messaging may ease yields and help gold rebound. Traders are also watching oil and Middle East supply disruptions, which remain near-term risks," he added.

Naeem Aslam, CIO of Zaye Capital Markets, said the broader gold-price ecosystem remains dependent on which side of that conflict strengthens.

"Political uncertainty, tariff risk, elevated oil prices and geopolitical tensions can sustain demand for portfolio protection, while weaker economic data can increase expectations that policy tightening is nearing its limit… For investors following gold prices, the most important indicators are US real Treasury yields, the dollar, oil prices, retail-sales momentum, inflation expectations and the forward policy path," he added.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Gold prices hold steady in Dubai as 21K trades at Dh400 per gram

2

Dubai gold prices gain Dh6 per gram as Fed raises interest rates

3

India's NSE allots shares worth $703 million to anchor investors; LIC top bidder

4

Chinese investors rush into US stocks as Beijing opens wider path overseas

5

Dubai developer Emaar's board approves Dh4.4 billion special dividend for shareholders