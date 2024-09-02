Gold prices drop in Dubai as precious metal slips below $2,500 per ounce

KT File Photo: Shihab

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 9:24 AM

Gold prices fell Dh1 per gram in Dubai at the opening of the markets on the first trading day of the week as yellow metal fell below $2,500 per ounce.

At 9 am, the 24K variant opened at Dh302.25 per gram, down from Dh303.25 per gram at the close of the markets over the weekend. Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K opened at Dh280.0, Dh271.0 and Dh232.25 per gram, respectively.

Globally, gold was trading at $2,496.83 per ounce, down 0.24 per cent at 9.08am.