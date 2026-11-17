Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday from a more-than-one-year low hit in the last session as US Treasury yields and dollar eased slightly, although mounting bets on another Federal Reserve rate hike kept bullion's gains in check.

Spot gold was up 0.3% to $3,868.60 per ounce by 0904 GMT, after touching its lowest level since October 2025 on Monday. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.5% to $3,871.60.

The dollar fellabout 0.1% after hitting a 19-month peak, while US Treasury yields declined, with a more than 3% drop in oil prices easing some inflation worries after last week's sharp rise in yields.

"While a slightly softer dollar and lower US yields provided some support, the yellow metal remains exposed to downside pressure as investors stay cautious ahead of October's FOMC meeting minutes and hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve, which continue to keep the dollar and yields elevated," said Frank Walbaum, market analyst at Naga.com.

"The FOMC minutes (on Wednesday) could introduce additional volatility and pressure on gold, particularly if they reveal a broader consensus among policymakers in favour of maintaining restrictive monetary conditions or raising interest rates further."

Markets are currently assigning a 96% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, while the odds of a larger 50bp increase stand at 4%, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Rising interest rates tend to reduce gold's appeal because the metal does not pay interest.

"We expect prices to remain under pressure in the first quarter of 2027. Despite our outlook for gold prices to weaken, we do not see a return to pre-Covid levels," analysts at BMI said in a note.

Spot silver climbed 0.7% to $47.37, after hitting its lowest level since late October 2025 in the previous session.

Spot platinum fell 0.02% to $1,449.16 and palladium rose 0.7% to $975.19.