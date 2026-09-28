Gold hits 7-week low as oil-driven inflation fears boost rate-hike bets

Traders see a 70.3% chance of a Fed rate hike in October, CME's FedWatch Tool showed. The US central bank earlier this month lifted rates by a quarter percentage point

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 28 Sept 2026, 4:39 PM
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Gold fell more than 3% on Monday to touch its lowest in over seven weeks, as higher oil prices stoked inflation fears, bolstering the case for elevated interest rates.

Spot gold was down 3.1% at $4,155.67 per ounce, as of 1031 GMT, hitting its lowest since August 5. US gold futures for December delivery fell 3.1% to $4,188.10.

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The dollar held firm, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies, while US Treasury yields extended gains.

"Higher oil prices and the increased probability of further US rate hikes being priced in by market participants are the main drivers behind gold's recent weakness," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

"This backdrop could keep US real yields and the US dollar elevated, raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold and contributing to further near-term volatility in the precious metal."

Brent crude oil rebounded after US President Donald Trump rejected a peace deal from Iran to resolve their conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, keeping tensions in the Middle East elevated. Rising energy costs tend to drive inflation higher by lifting prices across the economy.

Traders see a 70.3% chance of a Fed rate hike in October, CME's FedWatch Tool showed. The US central bank earlier this month lifted rates by a quarter percentage point and indicated that additional increases are likely.

On Friday, Cleveland Fed chief Beth Hammack said she is concerned that persistently high inflation risks could condition the American public to accept elevated prices as the norm, adding the central bank cannot let that happen.

Focus is now on a series of US economic releases scheduled for this week, including job openings, the ADP employment report, Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) readings and nonfarm payrolls.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 4.6% to $61.32 per ounce, platinum declined 2.4% to $1,735.95, and palladium lost 3.4% to $1,224.39.


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