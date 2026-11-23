Gold rose more than 2% on Monday, rebounding from a more than one-year low as a rally in the dollar took a breather, while market participants looked ahead to upcoming inflation data for further clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold climbed 2.1% to $3,604.79 per ounce by 0825 GMT after hitting its lowest level since September 2025 on Friday. Prices declined 9% last week amid pressure from a hawkish US rate outlook and an AI-linked stocks selloff that prompted some investors to liquidate gold to raise cash.

US gold futures gained 2.5% to $3,604.20.

"I would describe today’s rebound in gold as a stabilization following last week’s sharp selloff, with the weaker US dollar providing some support," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

"The longer-term diversification case for gold remains intact, but near-term volatility is likely to remain high."

The dollar eased off its highest in 19 months. A softer dollar makes dollar-denominated metals more affordable for holders of other currencies.

Market participants continue to price in a 25-basis-point Fed hike in December, while expectations of a larger 50-basis-point increase have eased, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

The October Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, is due on Wednesday.

Spot silver climbed 2.7% to $42.30 per ounce after hitting its lowest level since September 2025 on Friday. Platinum gained 1.1% to $1,311.51 and palladium rose 0.8% to $899.73.

"If gold stabilises and the US dollar/rates backdrop turns friendlier, silver has greater room for positioning to rebuild and could rebound more sharply. Until then, its higher beta remains a double-edged sword," Christopher Wong, precious metals strategist at OCBC said in a note.

"We continue to favour platinum over palladium on a medium-term basis, while recognising that both can stay vulnerable to the current macro and liquidation backdrop," he added.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar)