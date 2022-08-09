Godel Technologies becomes next digitally enabled company to join NextGenFDI

Al Zeyoudi: The UAE continues to enhance its attractiveness as an FDI and talent destination. The initiative supports its vision to build a national economy based on knowledge & innovation

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade

Godel Technologies, a UK-based agile software development company founded in 2002, has become the latest digitally oriented business to join the UAE’s landmark NextGenFDI initiative, the Ministry of the Economy announced on Tuesday.

The move supports the concerted national efforts to achieve the goals of NextGenFDI, which was launched by the Ministry in partnership with seven strategic partners that are also some of the leading organizations in the UAE.

As the latest member of the initiative, Godel Technologies will move its regional headquarters to the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in the UAE, with plans to create 250 job opportunities within two years.

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said the UAE continues its efforts to attract FDI, innovative minds and talent. He said the implementation of the NextGenFDI initiative is in line with the UAE’s vision to build a new economic model based on knowledge, innovation and sustainability. "Attracting leading global businesses such as Godel Technologies to invest and expand in the country’s markets reflects the initiative’s promising potentials, following its launch last July,” he said.

The minister further pointed out that the Ministry of Economy continues its cooperation with partners to achieve the goals of the initiative, and to attract leading businesses and international talent – be it from developed markets or developing economies, and that more new companies are set to join the initiative soon.

The NextGenFDI program strives to attract some of the world's best software developers, data scientists, computer programmers, and digital asset leaders across a broad range of technology fields, including Web 3.0, AI, games and data science.

The Ministry of Economy, along with other stakeholders of the initiative, will support Godel Technologies by facilitating optimal corporate structuring, banking readiness support with Emirates NBD, batch visa processing, and provision of accommodation for employees.

Godel is the second company to take advantage of the NextGenFDI program, which offers globally competitive market entry support to global businesses to help them foray into the UAE market.

Krush Brands, a full-stack food technology company, was the first to join NextGenFDI and relocate its global headquarter to the UAE under the scheme.

Neil McMurdo, CEO of Godel Technologies, said the opportunity to be part of the NextGenFDI program will give Godel Technologies beneficial access to market entry fundamentals.

"The initiative will support our ambitious plans to grow to 250 people over the next two years and we look forward to establishing the Godel brand at the heart of one of the UAE’s leading financial hubs.”

Godel Technologies currently employs over 1,800 staff across its offices in the UK, Poland, Belarus, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Georgia, and Ukraine. It specialises in software engineering, quality assurance, automation, data engineering and analytics, agile consulting, digital transformation, AI and machine learning, mobile solutions, and more. The company serves e-commerce, finance, energy, automotive, travel, manufacturing, professional services, and retail industries.

The benefits of NextGen FDI include expedited business set-up processes, banking readiness, simpler visa procedures, and attractive commercial and residential leasing terms. In an effort to provide smoother market-entry, the initiative brings together stakeholders from across government and the private sector. Current partners include DIFC, Abu Dhabi Global Market, the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, Dubai Internet City, Dubai South, Emirates NBD and the digital banking platform Wio.

Godel Technologies will set up operations in NextGenFDI partner DIFC, joining nearly 600 other digitally enabled businesses.

DIFC has the region’s largest FinTech and innovation community in the Middle East and North Africa, and about 60 per cent of regional FinTech companies are already based there, according to the DIFC Authority. Fellow NextGenFDI partner Emirates NBD will provide Godel Technologies with banking support.

