GMBF Global to host MahaBiz 2022 on February 19-20

Supplied photo

GMBF Global — the business forum with over 500 global members — is engaged in creating sustainable, mutually beneficial business opportunities.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 8:27 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 8:29 PM

Dubai-headquartered GMBF Global will organise the fifth edition of MahaBiz 2022 on February 19-20, 2022 at a Grand Hyatt International Business Convention Centre Dubai in association with local and international business chambers and business associations.

The two-day convention will give the opportunity to do organised networking to delegates with a visit to World Expo 2020, followed by a full-day conference with various interactive sessions like Mastering Business Networking; Learning, Unlearning & Relearning; Empowering SME’s for doing Business in Mena and Africa; Country Specific Opportunities in Mena region and Africa; Ideas & Trends in Startups; Women Power in Business Arena; and Interaction with Successful Business Leaders.

GMBF Global — the business forum with over 500 global members — is engaged in creating sustainable, mutually beneficial business opportunities for businessmen, entrepreneurs and Investors from UAE, GCC, Maharashtra (India) and Africa.

The forum offers interactive networking opportunities for its members, through specially curated programmes each month. The Programmes address a wide range of topics to include business insights, guidance from domain experts, mentoring by successful business leaders, economy and market updates and most importantly exchange of global business opportunities.

GMBF Global organises a bi-annual business convention as MahaBiz a signature Business Convention of GMBF Global that promotes trade and business between the state of Maharashtra (India) and the Middle East & Africa. MahaBiz 2020 the fourth edition of MahaBiz was held in Dubai on February 20-21, 2020 in The Atlantis The Palm, with attendance reaching over 600 delegates that helped many to establish their operations in this region and facilitated business and collaboration opportunities for international businesses in Maharashtra.

Members from various industries, trades, agriculture and professionals are registering as delegates for MahaBiz 2022. The unique platform is seen as a window to the world, which provides opportunities to explore possibilities of working and growing together.

MahaBiz 2022 will give an opportunity to meet over 600 plus participants including investors, buyers, professionals, and domain experts from various industries from 15 different countries including India, GCC Countries & Africa.

— business@khaleejtimes.com