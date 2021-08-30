UAE and Sudan launch strategic partnership in government modernisation

The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Sudan have launched a strategic partnership in government modernisation, as part of their efforts to enhance cooperation and exchange experiences and knowledge in various fields.

Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, prime minister of Sudan, participated in the bilateral meetings held during the UAE delegation’s visit to Sudan. Hamdok highlighted the long-lasting relations between the two countries and extended his thanks and appreciation to the UAE government for supporting Sudan and contributing to the full return of Sudan to the international community.

The UAE delegation to Sudan, headed by Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, discussed with Khaled Omar Youssef, Minister of Cabinet Affairs in the Republic of Sudan, the means to enhance bilateral relations, and opportunities to expand cooperation and exchange knowledge and experiences in the various sectors of government work. The visit also witnessed signing the strategic partnership agreement to modernise government model.

The UAE delegation included Abdulla Nasser Lootah, director general of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs; Dr. Abdurahman Abdul Manan Al Awar, director general of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR); Dr. Yasir Al Naqbi, assistant director general for Leadership and Government Capabilities at the Prime Minister's Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs; and Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE ambassador to the Republic of Sudan.

Dr. Hamdok said that the relations between the UAE and Sudan is witnessing a great development on all levels. “We aim to establish a strategic relationship based on joint cooperation between the two countries for the benefit of both nations.” The prime minister hailed the UAE's experience in the field of government modernisation, stressing Sudan's aim to benefit and promote a new work model.

Ohood Al Roumi said: “The UAE government, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, focuses on strengthening cooperation with governments around the world, to consolidate a constructive and strong partnerships model to promote the development process in all vital sectors. The new partnership with the Government of Sudan reflects the strong relations between our nations, embodies our keenness to reach advanced stages of joint cooperation, and aims to exchange best experiences and practices.”

Khaled Omar Yousef said that Sudan is witnessing a new era of development through establishing new partnerships globally, and extending the scope of existing relationships regionally, especially with the UAE. He praised the strategic partnership signed between the UAE and Sudanese Government as a result of mutual work and trust between both governments, adding that areas of cooperation, under the strategic partnership, will cover sharing best practices and experiences in modernizing government model.

