Israel is often described as an outdoor city with lots of restaurants and cafes that offer open air seating arrangements for visitors.

In addition to beautiful beaches, the country has a thriving music, food, and art community that will delight visitors

Unique, surprising, and fun, are the three words that Boaz Elani, hotel manager at the Ritz-Carlton Herzliya, says spring to mind when he thinks about Israel and all that it offers visitors.

Speaking to Khaleej Times in a special interview in Dubai, Elani revealed that first-time visitors will love the atmosphere and energy of the country.

“Many of our guests have said that they have been surprised by all that they have seen and experienced in the country, and it is these experiences that translate into repeat visitations,” he said. “The people are warm and welcoming, and the service that is provided at our hotels is very personalized,” he said.

Elani was joined by Franco Vella, general manager of the Sheraton Tel Aviv, and Torsten Richter, general manager at The Jaffa Tel Aviv, as part of a visiting delegation that highlighted the country’s unique tourism portfolio.

Franco Vella described Israel as a diverse country offering a multitude of different possibilities. “You have thousands of years of history, combined with a vibrant night life, and stunning scenery. There are a whole host of activities that travellers might not even be aware of. It is a destination that is just waiting to be explored.”

Melting pot of cultures similar to the UAE

Vella also noted that Israel is similar to the UAE in that the country is a melting pot of different cultures. “You have a lot of people that have moved in from different parts of the world and made Israel their home. These people have brought with them their own culture and one aspect of that is food; this is a melting pot of gastronomy! Visitors will be delighted by the country’s rich culinary offerings.”

Besides gastronomy, Vella highlighted the country’s beautiful beaches as a major tourist attraction. “We have 167km of pristine beaches that are all classified as a Blue Flag beach. Israel is also very much an outdoor city, which means that there are lots of restaurants and cafes that offer open air seating arrangements. You will find people playing beach volleyball, exploring the city on electric scooters, and having coffee in boutique shops – there is a lot to do and explore.”

Business and leisure come together seamlessly

Torsten Richter added that first-time business visitors will be treated to a wealth of startup companies that are actively looking to create innovative solutions. There is also, he revealed, a thriving music and art community in Jaffa which never fails to delight visitors. “You will be surprised, but you can only open a business or settle in Jaffa if you have an artistic background.”

Shoppers will also be spoiled for choice given the sheer number of small brands that dominate the shopping scene. “Israelis prefer smaller boutique brands and they delight in the ‘Made in Israel’ tag, so you will see lots of little coffee shops and businesses – one of the reasons why Starbucks never really took off in the country,” Richter said.

His observations were echoed by Elani, who highlighted some of Herzliya’s offerings. The northern suburb of Tel Aviv is known as Israel’s Silicon Valley. “You will see lots of high-tech startups all around the stunning marina, so it is a wonderful place to mix business and leisure.”

Personalised experiences make the stay memorable

When speaking about repeat visitations, Vella pointed out that crafting a unique and personalised experience is what will keep visitors coming back for more. Guests today want to feel valued and not seen as another number on a hotel’s guest ledger, he said.

“Guests have certain expectations about the hotel that they will be staying at and it is up to us to meet those expectations while offering an experience that will make it memorable,” he detailed. “Each guest comes with a specific set of needs: some are there for business, some are there for leisure, some are there for a celebration, or a small staycation; so it is up to us to identify this need and work around it. It is very much in the Marriott experience to deliver this sort of service.”

The whole idea is to start the guest relationship before they even set foot on to the property, he added. “We understand this and try to introduce little things that immediately make the stay memorable. For example, if the guest enjoys fresh juice, then we have a chilled pitcher waiting for them in their room as a small welcome gesture. When looking at the UAE market, we know that this is market which looks at individuality and this will be our aim.”

Richter revealed that the most common feedback that he receives from the guests at his hotel is that they ran out of time to explore everything that they wanted. “Our hotel is very leisure driven, and the average length of stay is around four days,” he said. “We have also seen guests approaching us for recommendations on must see locations and other interesting activities that they can enjoy around the city. The common misconception is that it is a small country, which is why they felt that they could see it all in four days, but that is not the case. This is why they all want to keep coming back.”

