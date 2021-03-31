- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Pakistan raises $2.5B in bonds; forex reserves hit all-time high
Bids received for bonds at $5 billion, reflecting strong interest from global investors
Pakistan successfully raised $2.5 billion (Dh9.17 billion, Rs380 billion) through eurobonds on Wednesday, taking the country’s foreign exchange reserves to an all-time high of $23.5 billion.
The previous all-time peak was seen in 2015-16 when reserves touched $23 billion; this later fell to $16.4 billion as the government began to sell dollars in the market to support the local currency.
The dollar-denominated eurobonds were issued in three tranches with five-year bonds offering six per cent interest rates, 10-year bonds offering 7.375 per cent and 30-year bonds at 8.875 per cent.
Hamad Azhar, Pakistan’s finance minister, said the bids received for the bonds were $5 billion, reflecting strong interest from global investors and confidence in the South Asian country’s economy and future outlook.
Pakistan tapped the international bonds market for the first time in the past three-and-a-half years.
In another development, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday also approved a $300 million loan to finance the construction of a 300MW hydropower plant that will increase the share of clean energy in Pakistan and improve the country’s energy security.
Earlier, Pakistan obtained a $500 million loan from the International Monetary Fund and a $1.33 billion assistance from the World Bank.
Addressing a Press conference on Wednesday, Azhar also announced that a decision has been taken to allow the import of sugar from India by the private sector due to low prices of sugar in its neighbour compared to Pakistan.
In addition, Pakistan will also import cotton from India by June, added Azhar.
Rupee strengthens further
The Pakistani rupee gained further on Wednesday as the reserves jumped following the eurobond issuance.
The rupee rose over one per cent from 41.68 on Tuesday to 41.17 versus the UAE dirham on Wednesday by midday. But later it lost some ground and was trading at 41.47 in the evening.
The rupee has been consistently gaining in the past few months, driven by a surge in remittances from overseas Pakistanis, growth in deposits of the recently-launched Roshan Digital Accounts and foreign investments in Naya Pakistan Certificates.
Analysts and businessmen foresee the rupee gaining further in the near future owing to consistent flow of foreign currencies.
Azhar said the currency is standing on its own without the support and intervention of the central bank.
— waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Auto
Race on to recognise UAE’s custom carmakers
Makers of parts, some of which already being sold abroad, 'can beat... READ MORE
-
Technology
Is video ‘resolution’ key to economic ...
Businesses, individuals relying more on its wide reach and is... READ MORE
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Business
Saudi GDP can spike on automation
Saudi Arabia has an opportunity to drive technology-led productivity... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli