Hilton collaborates with Sixt Rent a Car to offer ME travellers bespoke experience

Hilton has announced a new summer collaboration with SIXT Rent a Car for GCC guests, who can now drive between Munich and Vienna with savings of up to 15 per cent and an option of five unique Hilton hotel choices along the way.

The deal can be availed until September 30, 2021, and encompasses numerous vehicle options, including a minivan to comfortably accommodate the entire family or a luxury sports car.

From panoramic views of the lakes and mountains to rich city culture, there is something for every traveller in and between each city. Some of the world’s most beautiful sights can be taken in along the way, including Starnberg, Neuschwanstein Castle, Chiemsee, Mondsee, and Semmering.

Guests can begin or end their travels in Munich and experience the rich history of the city and the beautiful mountains of Bavaria. They can also visit the royal residences, world-famous museums, art exhibitions, theatres and operas.

Those looking for the ideal hotel to book during their visit can choose between two Hilton Munich hotels, which both offer a SIXT Rent a Car drop off and pick up service, directly from the hotel lobby. This includes the Hilton Munich Park and the Hilton Munich City.

Travellers in Munich can take in the beautiful Lake Tegernsee with its breath-taking scenery, enjoy a cable car ride up to the Wallberg or relax in one of the many restaurants on the lake. A royal tour is also available, where travellers can explore palaces and castles such as Nymphenburg Palace, Blutenburg Castle and Schleissheim Palace or soak in the beautiful landscape and visit one of Munich’s many famous lakes. Known far and wide for its imperial palaces and storied music, the Austrian capital Vienna is the ideal place to spend summer. Travellers can tour the Baroque Hofburg Palace or be dazzled by a performance of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.

Travellers are spoilt for choice and can enjoy stays at three Hilton hotels across the city including Hilton Vienna Park, the Hilton Vienna Plaza, and the Hilton Vienna Danube Waterfront.

