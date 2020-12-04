Global Business
India's central bank keeps key rates steady as expected

Reuters/Mumbai
Filed on December 4, 2020 | Last updated on December 4, 2020 at 10.42 am
The key lending rate of the RBI or the repo rate was left unchanged at 4% while the reverse repo rate or the key borrowing rate stayed at 3.35%.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept key interest rates steady as widely expected on Friday amid persistently high inflation, and after a better-than-expected reading on economic growth.

The monetary policy committee also decided to retain an accommodative policy stance at least for the current financial year and into the next year to revive growth on a durable basis, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an online briefing.

The key lending rate of the RBI or the repo rate was left unchanged at 4 per cent while the reverse repo rate or the key borrowing rate stayed at 3.35 per cent.

The central bank has slashed the repo rate by 115 basis points (bps) since late March to cushion the shock from the coronavirus crisis and sweeping lockdowns to check its spread.

Economists and market participants are closely awaiting commentary from the RBI about liquidity conditions.




