Global wellness movement elevates sardines as experts call for a reset in metabolic health

As global wellness indicators continue to deteriorate, leading experts are urging a fundamental rethink of modern nutrition — starting with a return to simple, nutrient‑dense foods. Sardines, long considered an overlooked staple, are now emerging at the center of this shift.

The Medical Wellness Association (MWA) has declared 2026 “The Year of the Sardine,” saying it wants to “educate and inspire consumers across the globe on the wellness benefits of eating real, nutritionally dense foods — with sardines being one of the optimal and most affordable choices available.”

MWA President Dr. Christopher Breuleux warns that “the consistent worsening of wellness metrics across most of the developed world” highlights how urgently dietary guidance must change. He points to mounting evidence that metabolic dysfunction — linked to heart disease, diabetes, fatty‑liver disease and even some cancers — requires a reset in public messaging.

James Michael Lafferty, Founding Board Member and Faculty at the MWA, underscores that many people still misunderstand the root cause of metabolic decline. “Chronically high insulin is a major driver of metabolic disease,” he says, explaining that insulin acts as a storage hormone and that “when it stays elevated for long periods, it tells the body to store fat, especially visceral fat around the organs.”.

According to Lafferty, common “low‑fat, high‑carb” diets have led people into cycles of fatigue, weight gain and medications because such diets cause insulin to spike repeatedly. He adds that “by the time blood sugar is high, the damage has already been happening silently for decades.”

He is equally direct about potential solutions: “Type two diabetes is not a lifelong condition by default. It is largely a lifestyle disease and, with discipline, can be reversed.”.

This metabolic framing is central to why sardines are gaining momentum. Lafferty calls them “one of the strongest options to combat metabolic disease” because they are composed of protein and omega‑3 fats and contain “a high density of essential vitamins and minerals” while being “one of the most cost‑effective proteins available.”

From a nutritional standpoint, sardines also offer “high‑quality protein and healthy fats, with zero carbohydrates,” meaning they scarcely raise insulin levels. They are “one of the lowest‑cost animal proteins in the world” and deliver exceptional levels of vitamins and minerals per calorie.

The MWA expects the sardine market — which has already been growing at +7.5% annually — to accelerate to 10%+ growth from 2026 onward.

But experts stress that quality matters. Michelle Tiu Lim‑Chan, CEO and President of Mega, explains that “where the fish comes from and how quickly it is processed” determine nutritional value and safety. The clean South Pacific waters are among the best sources globally, and she highlights Mega’s “catch to can in 12 hours” approach to ensure freshness without preservatives.

MWA has awarded Mega the world’s only “Superfood” seal for sardines, citing purity and process. Lim‑Chan says the company’s mission is rooted in the Filipino value of Malasakit: “We are proud to be serving consumers… high quality and high value foods that improve their health.” She adds that receiving the seal is “the culmination of our commitment to our consumers for the past 50 years.”

As metabolic awareness spreads globally, sardines — once humble pantry fare — are now positioned as a frontline wellness food, backed by data, affordability and growing scientific validation.