Global private wealth now tops $450t, as over $2t deployed annually through philanthropic channels

As private capital and innovation reshape global giving, a new era of collaboration is emerging. These themes took centrestage at the Alliance for Good Business & Philanthropy Forum in Singapore, where leading family offices, philanthropists, and next-generation leaders explored how strategic partnerships can amplify long-term impact.

With more than $450 trillion in global private wealth and $2 trillion in annual philanthropic flows, participants examined how aligning this capital through innovation and systems thinking can drive more inclusive, sustainable growth.

Delivering the Forum’s keynote address, Badr Jafar, Special Envoy of the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy, outlined three practical shifts to turn generosity into compounding strategy, moving from projects to platforms, from pilots to systems, and from generosity to strategy.

“The real inheritance is not the capital itself, but the mandate to deploy it differently toward solutions that match the scale of our shared challenges,” said H.E. Badr Jafar. “When policy, business, and philanthropy align, collaboration itself becomes a form of capital, one measured not in dollars or dirhams, but in trust, inclusivity, and shared accountability. In an age defined by artificial intelligence and accelerating innovation, our task is to ensure that technology serves inclusion, widening access and helping people rise with the tools.”

He noted that the same AI technologies transforming finance, health, and education could also become powerful equalisers if directed toward inclusion. Yet less than 0.5 percent of global AI investment currently supports social-impact initiatives. To ensure technological progress translates into shared human progress, he highlighted the need for joint frameworks to focus on access, equity, and augmentation: investing in digital public goods and last mile connectivity so that communities aren’t spectators to progress; backing technology governance, audits and guardrails as a norm and not an afterthought; and financing, reskilling, and job design to ensure additionality not displacement and enable people to rise with these new tools and technologies.

Citing the UAE’s whole-of-society approach to sustainable development, H.E. Badr referenced the UAE Volunteering and Community Engagement Ecosystem, which strengthens the non-profit sector and embeds a culture of service and collaboration. “In the UAE we have worked to institutionalise partnerships – treating business, philanthropy and public policy as complementary pillars rather than separate worlds. Governments set direction and create enabling policy; business brings innovation, execution, and scale; philanthropy contributes risk appetite, patient capital, and the freedom to try what’s new. When those strengths line up, impact accelerates exponentially.”

The Forum highlighted the opportunity to shift from episodic generosity to compounding strategy, so that commercial investments, philanthropic bets, and policy engagement reinforce each other as blended finance crowds in institutional capital, mission-related investments anchor essential infrastructure, and prize-backed challenges pull innovation into underserved markets. The shared call was to align innovation, investment, and intention, ensuring that this unprecedented era of systemic change becomes one of enduring social good.