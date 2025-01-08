Global outdoor sports equipment maker enters UAE

Salomon, a French brand renowned for pioneering outdoor sports equipment and apparel, has opened its first store in the UAE, located within Dubai Mall with regional partner Times Square Group.

Salomon’s product range in Dubai emphasizes two core pillars that resonate deeply with UAE consumers: Performance and Sportstyle.

The performance line features state-of-the-art gear for trail running, hiking, trekking, and road running, integrating advanced technologies to enhance performance in diverse outdoor environments. Meanwhile, the Sportstyle collection showcases lifestyle sneakers that blend contemporary design with Salomon’s renowned durability and comfort. “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Salomon, a brand rooted in heritage yet boldly innovative and forward-thinking. We are proud to join forces with a company that has reinvented the sneaker game and look forward to an exciting journey together. We are confident that Salomon’s first UAE store will be hugely welcomed by those seeking to elevate both their streetwear and outdoor adventure game,” said Samara Punjabi, CEO of Times Square Group.

Founded in 1947 in the French Alps, Salomon has grown into a global leader in outdoor gear that transforms sporting experiences. The brand has been at the forefront of sports technology, embodying a spirit of modernity, technical excellence, and the relentless pursuit of inventiveness.