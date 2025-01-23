Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at WEF

World Economic Forum founder and chairman Klaus Schwab (left) and China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang reach out to shake hands during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos. — AFP

UN Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted two escalating global threats, the climate crisis and the ungoverned expansion of artificial intelligence. These challenges, he warned, pose unprecedented risks to humanity and demand immediate, unified action from governments and the private sector.

Speaking at the annual meeting of the 55th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Guterres acknowledged AI’s immense potential but cautioned against the risks of leaving AI ungoverned. He emphasised the need for international collaboration, pointing to the Global Digital Compact adopted at the United Nations as a roadmap for harnessing digital technology responsibly.

“We must collaborate so that all countries and people benefit from AI’s promise and potential to support development and social and economic progress for all,” he said. He also called on the private sector not to backtrack on their climate commitments, and for governments to “keep their promise to produce new, economy-wide national climate action plans this year.”

Leaders from across the world have called for a renewed global cooperation with constructive optimism, urging economic transformation through innovation, sustainability and inclusive development . They highlighted pathways to prosperity and greater cooperation in an era of heightened geopolitical uncertainty. They stressed the need for cooperation and dialogue in a time of uncertainty and called for new global partnerships and geostrategic adaptation common among European leaders in particular.

Addressing a gathering of leaders, WEF founder and Chairman Klaus Schwab said, “This transition from the Industrial to the Intelligent Age is occurring at an exponential pace, carrying unprecedented risks for humanity as we strive to prepare and adapt for its complexities, he said. “Yet, it also offers significant opportunities to transcend our current challenges and spark a new renaissance – one defined by advancements in knowledge, health, culture and societal welfare.”

Leaders including Switzerland’s president, Germany’s chancellor, Ukraine’s president, China’s vice-premier, Viet Nam’s prime minister, South Africa’s president and Israel’s president presented their priorities.

Schwab called on the global community to rise to the moment with "constructive optimism", urging stakeholders from all sectors – government, business, civil society and academia – to unite in crafting solutions to shared challenges. “By embracing constructive optimism and believing in our collective capacity and commitment to improving the state of the world, we can shape the Intelligent Age as an age where every human being can realize their full potential.” Speaking at what he described as “one of the most uncertain geopolitical and geoeconomic moments in generations," Borge Brende, president and CEO of WEF, stressed that the world is at a critical inflection point and that 2025 will be a year of enormous consequence. "The longstanding international order that existed for the last three decades has receded. We need to find more effective ways to work together. It is the only way forward.” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for renewed commitments to security and prosperity in the face of global challenges, emphasizing that partnerships serve as the “engine for successful economic development.” Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, urged Europe to solidify its position as a leading global power. He pointed to existing models of cooperation in Ukraine’s defence as examples of how collective action can strengthen Europe as a whole. Ding Xuexiang, vice-premier of the People’s Republic of China, warned against the growing fragmentation of the global economic system and rising protectionism, emphasizing that “trade war has no winners". He advocated for a universally beneficial globalization process, reaffirming China's commitment to a UN-centred multilateral order and calling for greater cooperation in scientific and technological innovation to ensure equitable advancements for all nations.

Karin Keller-Sutter, president of the Swiss Confederation 2025; said open markets, fair and transparent rules and fiscal discipline are the cornerstones of sustained prosperity. "Only a state with stable institutions can create a sound environment where everyone can realize their potential, and a state must protect this freedom with rules.”