Global laboratories turn to integrated diagnostics as demand accelerates

Laboratories worldwide are facing growing pressure to deliver faster results, manage rising sample volumes, and integrate data more seamlessly across clinical systems. As diagnostic requirements expand — from routine blood analysis to chronic‑disease monitoring — healthcare providers are increasingly seeking technologies that combine automation, precision and workflow efficiency. This shift is driving stronger interest in modular, integrated diagnostic platforms capable of serving both small facilities and high‑throughput laboratories.

Against this backdrop, HORIBA presented a wide portfolio of diagnostic technologies at the World Health Expo Labs (WHX) 2026 in Dubai, held from February 10 to 13. The company showcased systems spanning haematology, haemostasis and clinical chemistry, drawing on its operations in India, France and Japan. The event brought together global laboratory stakeholders to examine the future of testing, connectivity and automation.

A notable trend this year was the growing visibility of Indian‑manufactured diagnostic systems, which are playing a larger role in supporting international markets. “WHX Labs Dubai serves as an important platform to demonstrate how solutions manufactured in India are meeting global diagnostic expectations. Our focus has been on building systems that combine quality, reliability, and practical performance,” said Dr. Rajeev Gautam, President of HORIBA India Private Limited. “The strong interest from regional and international visitors reflects growing confidence in India’s role within HORIBA’s global healthcare operations.”

Among the systems on display were the Yumizen M300 chemiluminescence immunoassay analyser and the AI‑assisted Yumizen D20 digital microscopy system, designed to help laboratories address workforce and time constraints. Semi‑automated chemistry and coagulation analysers — Yumizen CA40 and CA60 — also featured, along with the Yumizen E60 electrolyte analyser and the Microsemi CRP analyser for rapid inflammation assessment.

From France, HORIBA highlighted solutions for both routine and higher‑volume laboratories, including the YH500CRP compact CRP analyser, the YC240 chemistry analyser and the YG800 high‑capacity system for mid- to high‑workload environments. “The strength of HORIBA lies in the way our teams across regions work together to respond to real laboratory demands… We were able to present a unified medical diagnostics portfolio that supports laboratories at different stages of scale and maturity, while maintaining the same standards of accuracy and reliability,” said Arnaud Pradel, President, Medical Diagnostics Field Officer at HORIBA ABX SAS.

Japan‑developed technologies focused on precision measurement and digital integration, including the LAQUAtwin pH meter, Banalyst point‑of‑care system and the Gatelink connectivity platform for LIS/HIS integration. “As laboratory workflows become more connected and data-driven, the need for precise measurement and more streamlined integration continues to grow,” said Jun Nishimura, General Manager, Bio and Healthcare Technology Division.