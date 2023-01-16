Global jobs growth will halve in challenging 2023

Prices are seen rising by about five per cent this year, after climbing 11 per cent in 2022, which itself was a slowdown from a 21 oer cent increase in 2021, Richard Waind, group managing director of Betterhomes
Global employment growth is expected to slow down sharply to one per cent this year compared to two per cent in 2022, hit by the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine, high inflation and tighter monetary policy, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) said on Monday.
At the same time, the number of unemployed people in the world is expected to rise by three million to 208 million in 2023, while inflation will eat into real wages, the ILO said in a report on global trends.
The scarcity of new jobs will hit countries at a time when many are still recovering from the economic shock of the global pandemic and the coronavirus is tearing through China after Beijing lifted tight lockdown restrictions.
“The slowdown in global employment growth means that we don’t expect the losses incurred during the Covid-19 crisis to be recovered before 2025,” said Richard Samans, Director of the ILO’s Research Department and coordinator of its newly published report.
Progress in reducing the number of informal jobs in the world is also likely to be reversed in the coming years, the ILO said.
The global jobs forecast is lower than the previous ILO estimate of 1.5 per cent growth for 2023.
“The current slowdown means that many workers will have to accept lower quality jobs, often at very low pay, sometimes with insufficient hours,” ILO said.
“Furthermore, as prices rise faster than nominal labour incomes, the cost-of-living crisis risks pushing more people into poverty.”
The situation could worsen further if the global economy slows down, ILO added. — Reuters
Prices are seen rising by about five per cent this year, after climbing 11 per cent in 2022, which itself was a slowdown from a 21 oer cent increase in 2021, Richard Waind, group managing director of Betterhomes
The centi-millionaires, or ultra-high-net-worth individuals, are people whose wallets bulge with over $100 million in investable assets
There are geopolitical factors in the region and around the world that influence the global energy map, according to the UAE Energy and Infrastructure Minister
The Permanent Establishment is usually a fixed or permanent place of business, other than a subsidiary in any other country or state, and the income from the PE is usually subject to tax in the same state or jurisdiction from where the income is being derived
Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, with a 25.5 per cent weight of the consumer basket, rose 5.9 per cent from a year earlier and were 0.9 per cent higher compared with November
10 experts interviewed by AFP forecast an average 2.7 per cent year-on-year rise in gross domestic product (GDP) for the world’s second-largest economy, a sharp plunge from China’s 2021 growth of more than eight per cent