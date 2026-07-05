Global investors bullish on UAE, GCC economy amid US-Iran talks, says new report

International investor confidence in the Gulf remains strong despite ongoing regional tensions, according to a new survey, with most respondents expecting continued economic growth and a negotiated end to the US-Iran conflict.

Importantly, 71 per cent of global investors said they want Gulf states directly involved in resolving the conflict – either at the negotiating table (32 per cent) or as behind-the-scenes facilitators (39 per cent).

The findings suggest that the global investment community is not retreating from the Gulf, but is instead watching the region closely while remaining committed, with expectations that it will emerge stronger from the current period of tension.

Carried out by the Mena-based strategy and communications firm Consulum in partnership with public opinion firm HarrisX, the poll surveyed was conducted online between June 12 and 16 among active investors in the US (416), UK (414), Germany (401), France (410) and China (402).

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Eight in ten – 82 per cent – global investors said they were confident in the future economic outlook of the Gulf region. Confidence was highest in China at 91 per cent, followed by the US and UK at 84 per cent each, Germany at 80 per cent and France at 71 per cent.

Beyond general sentiment, 69 per cent of investors rated the region as a good or great place to invest or do business right now.

“The international investment community sees the Gulf’s economic story as one of sustained momentum. Investors are not reacting to a geopolitical moment – they are making a long-term verdict on the strength and resilience of what the GCC has built,” said James Davies, CEO of Consulum.

Rising global economic force

The survey found that 70 per cent of international investors expect the GCC’s global economic importance to grow over the next five years. The UK led this sentiment at 78 per cent, followed by the US at 74 per cent, China at 70 per cent, Germany at 65 per cent and France at 61 per cent.

The majority – 71 per cent – of global investors expect the US-Israel-Iran conflict to end in a negotiated agreement, suggesting they view the current tensions as temporary rather than a lasting threat to regional stability.

This expectation held steady across all five markets surveyed, with the UK leading at 77 per cent, followed by the US (71 per cent), France (70 per cent), Germany (69 per cent) and China (67 per cent).

“Global investors support a US-Iran deal that reflects input from the region and provides safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. They are exhibiting patience, with a majority indicating they either see continued progress in the negotiations or optimistic a deal will likely succeed,” said Dritan Nesho, CEO of HarrisX.

The results build on a separate Consulum/HarrisX survey conducted in May 2026 among nationals and residents of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain – one of the largest surveys of its kind in the region.

That survey found that 90 per cent of respondents across the GCC believed their country was on the right track, while 89 per cent expressed confidence in the future economic outlook. Public confidence in national economies ran above 90 per cent in each of the four markets surveyed.