Global glass manufacturer sets up regional HQ in Sharjah

PureGlass inaugurates headquarters in Sajaa Industrial Area

A delegation from Invest in Sharjah, led by its CEO, Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, alongside João Pestana, Business Development Manager at PureGlass, attended the launch of PureGlass’s headquarters in Sharjah. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 11 Sep 2023, 11:42 PM

PureGlass, a global leader in the glass industry, has set up its first regional production headquarters in Sharjah’s Sajaa Industrial Area, with the support of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah).

Constructing a 10,000 square metre facility, PureGlass has invested over Dh45 million to create a state-of-the-art factory that boasts an impressive daily production capacity of 1,000 square metres. In addition to its cutting-edge operations, the facility is poised to generate numerous employment opportunities in its initial phases.

Established in 2014 within the city of Luanda, Angola, PureGlass has carved a niche for itself as a specialist in the production of tempered and laminated glass. With an eye on growth, the company is now set to broaden its footprint in the UAE, the wider region, and global markets. This expansion strategy is underpinned by Sharjah’s strategic geographical positioning, its advanced logistics infrastructure, and the abundant growth opportunities it offers.

In the current year, the demand for glass has surged by approximately 5 per cent when compared to 2022. This trend isn’t limited to the local market alone, as the glass industry has experienced a robust growth rate of 7%. These figures prove the escalating requirements of both local and global markets, further fuelling PureGlass’s ambitions for expansion.

Al Musharrkh affirmed that the supportive ecosystem for investors is continuously evolving and thriving, positioning the UAE and Sharjah as preferred destinations for investors. He pointed out that long-term investments in the local markets indicate a conducive environment for business success and easy access to regional and global markets.

He said: “Invest in Sharjah spares no effort to solidify the emirate’s status as an incubator for investment, diversity, and success stories from individuals and companies worldwide. We tend to investors’ needs and recognise that their business success serves the common interests of both the investor and the national economy.”

Pestana stated: “The UAE and Sharjah provide a nurturing and supportive market for industries in general, and for construction-related industries such as glass in particular, owing to their robust economies and the development of their urban landscape, which utilises the latest glass technologies and modern design aesthetics in creating iconic structures.”