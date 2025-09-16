Global film productions in Jordan drive over $500m economic boost

“Wadi Rum is breathtaking in its scope. It’s a natural wonderland for filmmakers,” endorses acclaimed director Ridley Scott, whose blockbuster The Martian showcased Jordan’s majestic landscapes to global audiences. This sentiment is echoed by Hollywood’s top filmmakers, with J.J. Abrams praising the “epic scale” Jordan brought to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Jason Momoa described his experience filming Dune as “monumental,” adding that he had “never seen a desert or rocks like that.”

These testimonials by global filmmakers underline Jordan’s growing prominence as the Middle East’s premier filming destination attracting more than 200 film productions including Hollywood, Arabic and Indian films. According to the Royal Film Commission’s annual report (2023), international productions have injected over $500 million into Jordan’s economy between 2017 and 2023. The impact of the film production to the tourism sector has also been strong and growing. The UNESCO Institute for Statistics and Jordan Tourism Board data highlight that Jordan’s filming locations experience a 15-20% increase in visitor numbers within a year of a major film’s release.

The kingdom’s diverse locations, from the ancient city of Petra to the vast expanses of Wadi Rum, have served as backdrops for numerous blockbusters including Aladdin, Transformers and both parts of Dune, in addition to acclaimed Arabic and Indian films. Furthermore, due to the diversity of its landscapes and the unique settings, Jordan has often doubled for other countries in the region, such as Syria, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, Yemen and Saudi Arabia – and even for planets such as Mars.

Dr. Abdelrazzak Arabiyat, Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board, said: “The impact of international productions on Jordan’s tourism sector has been remarkable. Take Wadi Rum for instance - since ‘The Martian’ was filmed here, visitor numbers have increased manifold, with the site now being known globally as ‘The Valley of the Moon’ and ‘The Real Mars on Earth.’ Every major production creates a lasting legacy that puts Jordan’s exceptional locations on the global tourism map. Films such as ‘Dune’ and ‘Star Wars’ have transformed our desert landscapes into must-visit destinations for movie fans and adventure seekers alike, creating sustainable tourism opportunities for local communities.”

Highlighting the role it plays in promoting film production, Mohannad Al-Bakri, Managing Director of the Royal Film Commission - Jordan (RFC), said: “Our comprehensive support system, including up to 45% cash rebate on eligible production expenses, has positioned Jordan as a highly attractive destination for international filmmakers. Combined with our tax and customs exemptions, these incentives make Jordan not only a highly desirable location for international products, with the diverse spectrum of natural settings it offers, but also financially compelling.

Filming in Jordan brings several benefits to the production houses. The kingdom’s cash rebate programme offers one of the industry’s most competitive financial packages, with a tiered structure that rewards productions at every level. Productions investing $250,000 to $1 million receive a 25% rebate, while those spending $1-10 million qualify for 30%. Major productions with budgets exceeding $10 million can access a 35% rebate, with an additional 10% available for projects incorporating cultural elements, bringing the total potential rebate to 45%. These substantial rebates, combined with tax and customs exemptions of up to 56%, are delivered within an industry-leading five-month timeframe.

The rebate programme extends to encompasses all content formats - from feature films and TV series to documentaries, commercials, and music videos - with official co-productions under bilateral agreements enjoying the same benefits through streamlined processes. Rebates on film production cover a comprehensive range of production expenses, including local crew and cast salaries, travel on national carriers, equipment rentals, accommodation, catering, transportation, studio rentals, set construction, and up to 15% of post-production costs performed in Jordan.

With over 310 days of sunshine annually and the ability to travel from its northern to southern tip in just five hours, Jordan offers unparalleled efficiency for production schedules. The country’s stable political environment, advanced infrastructure and English-speaking workforce also enhance its attractiveness to international productions.

Productions can move from Petra’s rose-red ancient architecture to Wadi Rum’s Mars-like desert terrain in under two hours. The kingdom offers everything from Amman’s modern urban settings to the Dead Sea’s otherworldly landscapes, from Jerash’s pristine Roman ruins to Ajloun’s medieval castles nestled in lush forests. This diversity provides filmmakers with unparalleled creative possibilities while maintaining efficient production schedules. Additionally, state-of-the-art facilities such as Olivewood Studios complement Jordan’s natural advantages with cutting-edge technology and comprehensive production services.

Looking ahead, Jordan continues to strengthen its position in the global film industry through co-production treaties with several countries and ongoing infrastructure development. With its unmatched combination of stunning locations, significant financial incentives and professional support services, Jordan is cementing its role as a leading destination for international film production.