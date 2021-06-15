Global Edtech Cuemath records strong growth in UAE

Google-backed math and coding programme to accelerate math literacy, as MEA EdTech market set to more than double to over $7.6 billion.

Cuemath, an after-school, one-on-one math and coding programme aimed at nurturing love and intuitive understanding of mathematics and coding for students in grades K-12, announces its formal launch in the UAE, after recording explosive growth in a pilot programme.

Cuemath’s online learning programme — which is accredited by STEM.org — was piloted in the UAE earlier this year. Relying on word-of-mouth only, over 25,000 UAE students have signed up via downloading the app and online classes. Demand amongst students in the grades 3-7 has proved especially popular.

Cuemath will use its recent $40 million Series C fund raise, to bring its unique curriculum to more K-12 students in the UAE. This fund raise was backed by Google, via CapitalG (Google’s independent growth fund) and Sequoia Capital, one of the world’s largest venture capital firms.

The pandemic has devastated children’s education worldwide. UAE parents are worried about their children falling behind in school, as lockdown restrictions and school closures have caused significant learning losses. Math literacy is also vital for the 21st century workforce.

Market research technology company, ReportLinker, forecasts the MEA EdTech and smart classroom market will double from its 2019 figure of $3.5 billion to $7.6 billion, by 2027. The UAE’s Ministry of Education is also expected to increase expenditure on e-learning initiatives by 60 per cent to $7.1 billion by 2023.

Cuemath’s ‘live one-on-one class’ programme empowers children to learn core math and coding concepts via visual logic to foster deep learning. Its approach focuses on the why versus the how, using tangible exercises applicable in the real world. Via Cuemath, students learn math intuitively and deeply, making challenging concepts easier and fostering independent thinking.

Cuemath has taught over 200,000 students across 20 countries, including the US, UK, Singapore, Canada, Nigeria, Egypt, India and Thailand, with over 25 million teaching hours logged. It employs over 10,000 high-quality teachers —96 per cent of whom are female — including: ex-academics, investment bankers, doctors, botanists, lawyers, food technologists and accountants.

Cuemath’s explosive UAE pilot growth comes as global demand for math and coding education has surged. Cuemath’s programme has grown 3x across its geographies and 15x in the US. Cuemath looks forward to its exponential growth in the UAE continuing.

Manan Khurma, founder and CEO of Cuemath, said: “We are thrilled at the explosive demand in the UAE for our unique math learning programme, which has cemented our commitment to the Middle East. Education is transforming globally, as digital formats allow students to access education best practice from anywhere."

The MEA EdTech and smart classroom market is forecast to double to $7.6 billion by 2027. The global market is many multiples of this. Like the rest of the world, UAE parents are worried about their children falling behind due to the pandemic, and the need to equip them with math literacy that is vital for tomorrow’s jobs.

“Our proprietary methodology challenges old-school teaching practices. We treat math as a life skill, not just a subject. We are creating the next generation of problem solvers, which is what UAE parents clearly show they want and need for their children,” added Khurma. — business@khaleejtimes.com