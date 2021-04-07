- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Global crypto market crosses $2trillion for first time
Bitcoin alone has contributed more than $1 trillion after its price more than doubled in 2021 and is currently hovering around $57,000 per digital coin.
Led by Bitcoin, the global cryptocurrency market has zoomed past $2 trillion in market capitalisation amid a surge in institutional demand.
Bitcoin alone has contributed more than $1 trillion after its price more than doubled in 2021 and is currently hovering around $57,000 per digital coin.
The other key cryptocurrencies — Ethereum, Binance Coin, Polkadot, Tether and Cardano — have a combined value of about $422 billion.
The electric car company Tesla has announced to start accepting Bitcoin as payment. Tesla has already invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoins.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said late last month that people in the US can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoins, and the option to pay with the popular cryptocurrency will be available to other countries later this year.
According to Shivam Thakral, CEO, BuyUcoin, the digital assets have beaten every other asset class as Bitcoin and Ethereum have grown 100 per cent and 190 per cent this year, respectively.
“The growing global support for crypto industry is not surprising as think tanks/institutions across the globe have realised the importance of digital assets and want to take first mover advantage. There is no other asset class in the world which can provide such a strong hedge against inflation,” Thakral said in a statement on Wednesday.
In India, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that all windows on cryptocurrencies will not be closed down, industry stakeholders last month said that a positive move at this point can unleash a host of opportunities for the country.
India’s leading cryptocurrency players, represented by IAMAI (Internet and Mobile Association of India) have appealed to the government of India not to ban cryptocurrency, saying that a robust mechanism to regulate the ecosystem is needed.
The government has listed the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 for introduction, consideration and passing in the current session of Parliament.
Reports indicate that India probably aims to launch its own digital currency i.e. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).
This measure will be in line with many central banks which have begun planning to issue their own digital currencies. — IANS
-
Auto
Race on to recognise UAE’s custom carmakers
Makers of parts, some of which already being sold abroad, 'can beat... READ MORE
-
Technology
Is video ‘resolution’ key to economic ...
Businesses, individuals relying more on its wide reach and is... READ MORE
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Business
Saudi GDP can spike on automation
Saudi Arabia has an opportunity to drive technology-led productivity... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Ramadan: Qiyam-ul-layl prayers to resume at...
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place at mosques for the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Vaccinated fans to attend football...
Spectators with an 'E' mark on the contact tracing app Al Hosn must... READ MORE
-
News
New cancer hospital in Dubai in memory of Sheikh...
The 250-bed Hamdan Bin Rashid Hospital for Cancer Patient Care to be... READ MORE
-
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to...
Stargazers will get to see the first of the two supermoons of 2021... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch