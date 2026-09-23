Global airports hit record 9.8 billion passengers; Middle East traffic drops 21% in 2026

Global airports handled a record 9.8 billion passengers in 2025, but the aviation sector has entered a more challenging period in 2026, with Middle East passenger traffic falling 21 per cent in the first half of the year amid geopolitical tensions and airspace disruptions, according to Airports Council International World.

The 2026 Annual World Airport Traffic Report, showed that global passenger growth slowed sharply in the opening six months of this year after a strong performance in 2025.

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Around 4.7 billion passengers travelled through airports worldwide during the first half of 2026, an increase of just 0.6 per cent year-on-year.

The Middle East recorded the steepest decline among all regions, with traffic down 21 per cent, as escalating geopolitical tensions and disruptions to regional airspace affected aviation activity.

Middle East grew 6.5% in 2025

The decline marks a sharp reversal from 2025, when the Middle East was one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets.

Passenger traffic across the region increased 6.5 per cent last year, second only to Africa, which recorded 9 per cent growth.

Asia-Pacific passenger traffic rose 5.1 per cent, followed by Latin America and the Caribbean at 4.5 per cent and Europe at 4.2 per cent.

North America was the only region to record a decline in 2025, with passenger traffic falling 0.7 per cent amid softer domestic demand.

International travel drives record year

International travel was the main driver behind the record global passenger numbers in 2025.

International passenger traffic increased 6.1 per cent, significantly outpacing domestic growth of 1.7 per cent.

ACI World's report draws on data from 2,817 commercial airports worldwide, representing an estimated 97 per cent of scheduled global passenger traffic.

The figures provide one of the industry's broadest assessments of global passenger, cargo and aircraft activity.

Cargo also hits record

Global air cargo volumes climbed 3.3 per cent to an all-time high of 131.2 million tonnes, while aircraft movements increased 2 per cent to 103.1 million.

Unlike passenger traffic, cargo has continued to expand in 2026 despite the more challenging economic and geopolitical environment.

2026 brings a more difficult outlook

The report said the opening months of 2026 have presented a more complicated picture for global aviation.

Passenger growth continued across Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Asia-Pacific, while North American traffic remained broadly flat.

The Middle East, however, bore the greatest impact from the escalating crisis and airspace disruption.

ACI World also pointed to rising costs and wider economic uncertainty as factors reshaping the industry's near-term outlook.

Long-term demand remains strong

Despite the turbulence in 2026, ACI World said the fundamental drivers of aviation demand remain intact, including population growth, rising incomes, expanding connectivity and continued demand for mobility.

Justin Erbacci, Director General of ACI World, said the record 2025 results demonstrate that long-term demand for air travel remains strong and that airports will require additional capacity.

He said meeting future demand will require both expanding airport capacity and making better use of existing infrastructure, alongside regulations that enable investment.

The report also stressed the role of airports as strategic assets for the economies and communities they serve.