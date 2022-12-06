Global airlines to trim losses in 2022; return to profitability in 2023

by Issac John Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 4:23 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 4:24 PM

The global airline industry is forecast to return to profit in 2023 after several year’s hefty losses, including an estimated $6.9 billion loss for 2022, as airlines continue to effectively cut losses stemming from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, an industry association said on Tuesday.

The International Air Transport Association now expects global airlines to post a small net profit of $4.7 billion —a 0.6 per cent net profit margin in 2023. It is the first profit since 2019 when industry net profits were $26.4 billion (3.1 per cent net profit margin).

In 2022, airline net losses are expected to be $6.9 billion (an improvement on the $9.7 billion loss for 2022 in Iata’s June outlook). This is significantly better than losses of $42.0 billion and $137.7 billion that were realized in 2021 and 2020 respectively, Iata said.

Airlines in the Middle East are expected to post a loss of $1.1 billion in 2022, and a profit of $268 million in 2023.

Willie Walsh, Iata’s director general, said financial recovery would take shape with a first industry profit since 2019. “That is a great achievement considering the scale of the financial and economic damage caused by government imposed pandemic restrictions. But a $4.7 billion profit on industry revenues of $779 billion also illustrates that there is much more ground to cover to put the global industry on a solid financial footing.”

The Iata chief said resilience has been the hallmark for airlines in the Covid-19 crisis. “Many airlines are sufficiently profitable to attract the capital needed to drive the industry forward as it decarbonizes. But many others are struggling for a variety of reasons. These include onerous regulation, high costs, inconsistent government policies, inefficient infrastructure and a value chain where the rewards of connecting the world are not equitably distributed,” said Walsh.

He observed that improved prospects for 2022 stem largely from strengthened yields and strong cost control in the face of rising fuel prices. Passenger yields are expected to grow by 8.4 per cent (up from the 5.6 per cent anticipated in June). Propelled by that strength, passenger revenues are expected to grow to $438 billion (up from $239 billion in 2021).

According to the airlines association, air cargo revenues played a key role in cutting losses with revenues expected to reach $201.4 billion. That is an improvement compared with the June forecast, largely unchanged from 2021, and more than double the $100.8 billion earned in 2019.

“Overall revenues are expected to grow by 43.6% compared to 2021, reaching an estimated $727 billion,” it said.

Walsh said despite the economic uncertainties, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about 2023. Lower oil price inflation and continuing pent-up demand should help to keep costs in check as the strong growth trend continues. “At the same time, with such thin margins, even an insignificant shift in any one of these variables has the potential to shift the balance into negative territory. Vigilance and flexibility will be key.”

“That airlines were able to cut their losses in 2022, in the face of rising costs, labor shortages, strikes, operational disruptions in many key hubs and growing economic uncertainty speaks volumes about peoples’ desire and need for connectivity. With some key markets like China retaining restrictions longer than anticipated, passenger numbers fell somewhat short of expectation. We’ll end the year at about 70 per cent of 2019 passenger volumes. But with yield improvement in both cargo and passenger businesses, airlines will reach the cusp of profitability,” said Walsh.

