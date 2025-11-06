GJ Properties teams up with Salesforce and 20Three to digitally transform Ajman’s real estate sector

In a move that signals a major shift in how real estate is managed and experienced in Ajman, GJ Properties has announced a strategic partnership with global CRM leader Salesforce and digital transformation consultancy 20Three. The collaboration aims to redefine customer engagement and operational efficiency in the emirate’s property sector.

The partnership reflects a growing trend across the UAE, where developers are increasingly adopting digital-first strategies to meet the evolving expectations of tech-savvy buyers. Through Salesforce’s cloud-based solutions, GJ Properties plans to streamline internal operations, enhance communication, and deliver personalized customer experiences that set a new standard in Ajman’s competitive real estate market.

“Real estate is no longer just about building towers. It’s about creating meaningful, lasting relationships with the people who call those towers home,” said Ali Jaber, a spokesperson for GJ Properties. “By embracing innovation through Salesforce and our partnership with 20Three, we are reshaping how customers interact with us—from the moment they first inquire, to the day they move in, and beyond.”

As the official implementation partner, 20Three will play a dual role — deploying Salesforce technologies and acting as a strategic advisor to ensure the transformation delivers tangible business outcomes. “Our role goes beyond system integration,” said Valbona Shehaj of 20Three. “It’s about helping real estate developers embrace digital as a growth driver and reimagining the future of property experiences in the UAE.”

Known for its ambitious developments, GJ Properties is currently rolling out six major projects that promise to reshape Ajman’s skyline. But beyond bricks and mortar, the developer is investing heavily in digital infrastructure to enhance the ownership journey for residents and investors alike.

With its latest developments and a clear commitment to innovation, GJ Properties is positioning itself not just as a builder of homes, but as a pioneer of digital-first real estate in Ajman. The initiative aligns with the UAE’s broader vision of creating smart, future-ready cities, where technology enhances every aspect of urban living.