Gitex North Star: A platform to boost the start-up ecosystem in Dubai

The five-day technology show will unveil new potentials, promises and possibilities

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 3:01 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 3:02 PM

International collaboration is critical for start-up success, and the North Star technology event at Gitex is set to immensely contribute to the global ecosystem by offering a unique platform to innovative minds for connectivity and exchange of ideas, experts say.

The five-day technology show will unveil new potentials, promises, and possibilities, ranging from the power of 6G to the massive virtual commercial ecosystems of the metaverse to flying cars among other tech-powered revolutions and forward-thinking concepts.

Hatem El Safty, CEO, Business Link, said the start-up growth in UAE makes Gitex North Star a perfect gateway for govt officials, entrepreneurs, investors, experts, and students to learn and highlight their skill sets.

“We are thrilled to be part of North Star as their community partners to contribute to the evolving start-up ecosystem with our experience, expertise, and services," El Safty said, adding that this is a unique occasion that Gitex will bring amazing business and start-ups at one platform.

One of the world's largest trade shows for business start-ups, five days Gitex North Star is set to commence on October 10, which will feature over 100,000 visitors and exhibitors 4,500 businesses, and one hundred plus expert speakers & panellists from a diverse array of fields from over 170 nations.

Future-proof investment

As venture capitalists seek to future-proof their investments in the face of global economic concerns, the possibilities for entrepreneurs to raise funding have never been better. Following a record-breaking year of $2.6 billion in VC financing in Mena, the UAE is leading the way in the sector, yet again.

“With incentives from the Dubai government, the city has become a testbed for emerging, bright-minded entrepreneurs to set up their businesses. Currently, Dubai is home to more than 10,000 small to medium-sized companies. GITEX not only supports but gives a platform for start-ups to engage with potential partners, investors, and clients,” El Safty said.

Faisal Qureshi, chief marketing officer at Business Link, said the boom in the e-commerce industry has been parallel to the rise in start-ups in the UAE, as increasingly young entrepreneurs realize the value of going online and starting a business.

“At Gitex, we aim to educate ourselves with the emerging technology and resources we can use to help our clients in the best possible way," he said.

Highlights of biggest tech show in Mena

> Five-day tech event is set to offer a unique platform to innovative minds for connectivity and the exchange of smart ideas

> North Star is a perfect gateway for govt officials, entrepreneurs, investors, experts, and students to learn and highlight their skill sets

> Following a record-breaking year of $2.6 billion in VC financing in Mena, the UAE is leading the way in the sector, yet again

— business@khaleejtimes.com