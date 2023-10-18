Gitex Global: Microsoft embedding AI into each of its products

Microsoft has partnered with the Dubai government for the Dubai Cloud project

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is continuously evolving, and Microsoft has embedded AI into each of its products, a senior official said on Tuesday.

“The first product you’re going to see it is in Teams, which is Copilot for office 365. So we’ve embedded AI under the concept of Copilot in each one of our first products, which every customer will be using,” Naim Yazbeck, General Manager, Microsoft UAE, told Khaleej Times in an interview on the sidelines of Gitex Global, which is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Microsoft is offering a glimpse into the AI-powered future of cities and workplaces at Gitex Global 2023. Under the show’s theme “The Year to Imagine AI in Everything,” Microsoft’s will demonstrate how AI will revolutionise the way we live and work.

Participating alongside 32 of its partners, Microsoft is showcasing the latest AI solutions and services designed to transform the region’s key industries - from government services to healthcare, education and financial services- and provide them a state-of-the-art platform from which to develop their own innovative technologies that suit their individual needs.

“We are witnessing the new era of digital transformation. AI has gone from being an abstract concept to revolutionizing industries and societies while shaping the digital world of tomorrow. At Microsoft, we believe that by empowering organisations of all sizes and industries to harness the power of AI responsibly, we can transform cities, reimagine workplaces, and ultimately, improve lives. Gitex Global 2023 is our stage to showcase these incredible possibilities, and we are thrilled to pioneer the potential for this technology to create a better, more connected future for all,” Yazbeck added

Microsoft has partnered with the Dubai government for the Dubai Cloud. “AI is at the core of what we want to do. We’re going to really focus on developing AI solution for regulated industries whether government financial services and other regulated industries. And we think our partners are building capabilities,” Yazbeck said.

“Our goal is to empower organizations across the public and private sectors with cutting-edge tools and resources. We want to equip them to not only harness the transformative capabilities of AI, but to also create their own innovative applications, catalysing a paradigm shift within their respective industries and economies.” he added.

The next phase of AI development is about its going mainstream. “I think this is going to start happening in the next five years. And we’re seeing that trend in UAE, UAE being one of the leading countries in the region around adopting technology, we’re seeing a lot of leadership thinking around really leverageing AI across multiple industries, whether in public sector or in private sector,” Yazbeck said.