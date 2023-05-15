Gilded achieves Shariah compliance certification for its physical gold products

Company strengthening its presence in the MENA region

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 15 May 2023, 11:39 PM

Gilded, a prominent fintech company that focuses on making physical gold functional, announced that its gold product has achieved Shariah compliance certification from Amanie Advisors Shariah Board, a leading advisory firm specialising in Shariah investments and Islamic finance solutions. This certification further strengthens Gilded’s position as a trusted provider of safe, secure, and Shariah-compliant gold investment opportunities and enables it to serve an even wider audience of investors in the MENA region and beyond.

This certification is a significant milestone for Gilded, as the company’s gold investment offering is confirmed as aligned with Shariah principles and adheres to the standards set by the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) on gold. For Gilded, receiving this certification is crucial in expanding its product’s reach and demonstrating its commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity in its end-to-end process of payment, settlement, custody, and delivery of physical gold.

Firas Mallah, CEO of MENA, Gilded stated, “We are delighted to receive the Shariah compliance certification. This endorsement serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with a product that adheres to the highest ethical and religious standards. The MENA region is a key strategic market for us, and this certification will enable us to offer our Shariah-compliant gold investment opportunities to a broader range of investors seeking a safe, secure, and convenient platform. This certification further strengthens our position as a trusted provider of Shariah-compliant investment solutions and opens new growth opportunities for our company.”

Maya Marissa Malek, CEO of Amanie Advisors said, “We are pleased to endorse Gilded’s physical gold product and end-to-end process enabling more choices to the Islamic investor community.”

The Shariah endorsement process undertaken by Amanie Advisors involved an in-depth review of Gilded’s bar size offerings, payment, settlement, custody, and delivery. The review ensures that Gilded’s end-to-end process complies with Shariah principles and Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAIOFI) standards on gold.

With Gilded’s Shariah-compliance certification, clients seeking Swiss refined physical gold bars can now purchase them through Gilded’s bank partners in the Middle East or directly through Gilded’s proprietary platform.