Giesecke+Devrient powers secure infrastructure development in Middle East and Africa

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), the global security tech company headquartered in Munich, is celebrating 25 years of operations in the UAE, marking a major milestone in its partnership with the region’s governments, central banks, and enterprises.

Since opening its Dubai office in 1999, G+D has grown from a specialized security-technology supplier into a trusted regional partner, operating in the fields of secure payments, currency technology, identity, connectivity, and digital infrastructures across more than 60 countries in the Middle East and Africa. Today, the company employs around 200 people in the UAE, and operates its global competence center at Dubai Digital Park in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Giesecke+Devrient’s celebrations were led by Claudio Sgarlata, Managing Director for Middle East and Africa with special guests attending, including His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, along with Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Assistant Executive Chairman for Investments & Partnerships at DIEZ, Badr Buhannad, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, as well as senior officials from both entities.

“For 25 years, G+D’s presence in Dubai has reflected the region’s drive for digital security and for secure, modern payment and identity systems, where global expertise meets lasting local partnerships built on trust. Looking forward, we see the UAE as a key investment hub and are excited to contribute to the region’s remarkable growth story, driving digital transformation and delivering future-oriented solutions that empower businesses and communities alike,” commented Sgarlata.

Badr Buhannad, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, said: “At Dubai Silicon Oasis, we take pride in fostering an environment that supports innovation, entrepreneurship, and global business growth. We are delighted to celebrate this milestone with Giesecke+Devrient. The company has become an integral part of our ecosystem, contributing to Dubai’s growing reputation as a hub for technology, innovation, and excellence”

Revolutionizing cash and digital currency in the region

G+D’s Currency Technology business plays a central role in modernizing cash management and central bank operations across the region. In Egypt, G+D partnered with the Central Bank of Egypt to establish the country’s new Currency Hub in the New Administrative Capital - an integrated facility that produces and processes most of the nation’s banknotes. In Angola, the company implemented the Casa do Kwanza national cash center for the central bank, and in Rwanda delivered Africa’s first fully automated vault system, tripling national storage capacity.

At the same time, G+D is supporting next-generation currency initiatives. Its Filia platform supports the Bank of Ghana’s eCedi pilot - the continent’s first general-purpose retail Central Bank Digital Currency. The company is also cooperating with the Central Bank of Mauritania to explore a potential digital Ouguiya.

Contributing to UAE’s digital future

In Mobile Security, G+D provides SIM, eSIM, and SIM-management solutions to leading UAE telecom operators, including long-standing partnerships with du and Virgin Mobile UAE. These collaborations enable secure digital onboarding and seamless customer connectivity, supporting the nation’s digital-first ambitions.

G+D’s IoT connectivity platform helps enterprises securely connect and manage large fleets of devices across multiple networks, maintaining visibility and control through a single secure system.

Identity management and payment innovations

Through its joint venture with Bundesdruckerei, Veridos, G+D provides border control and identity management technologies globally and is aligned with the UAE’s ongoing efforts to improve digital identity and secure travel systems. Furthermore, G+D delivers card issuance and e-commerce security solutions certified for the UAE market, serving major regional payment providers. Dubai’s position as a PayTech hub continues to grow, with digital payment volumes expanding alongside innovations such as secure online authentication systems (3-D Secure).

G+D’s regional presence directly supports the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025 and the General Framework for Sustainable Digital Transformation, which promote paperless services, digital identity, and secure infrastructure.

The company also contributes to the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy through eco-friendly products and digital processes that reduce paper use and energy consumption in banking, telecom, and government operations.