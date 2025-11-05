  • search in Khaleej Times
GFH Partners announces acquisition of Riyadh logistics asset

Since launching its GCC platform in 2023, GFHP along with its affiliates manage three dedicated funds focused on industrial and logistics assets in Saudi Arabia

Published: Wed 5 Nov 2025, 8:42 PM

GFH Partners Ltd, a leading institutional fund manager regulated by DFSA and headquartered in Dubai International Financial Centre, has announced the acquisition, by one of the real estate funds it advises, of a big-box logistics property in Riyadh for approximately 200 million Saudi riyals. 

The acquisition marks another milestone in the growing regional industrial and logistics investment platform managed and advised by GFHP, which currently stands at approximately 1.5 billion riyals, and builds on the firm’s global expertise in the sector. GFH Partner’s global assets under management (AUM) currently amount to 26 billion riyals. 

Located in Riyadh’s industrial and logistics zone, the fully leased property spans over 40,000 sqm and features 12-metre clear heights, truck docks, high power capacity, and direct connectivity to Riyadh’s Eastern and Southern Ring Roads. The asset caters to leading logistics operators seeking high-quality, scalable infrastructure in one of the region’s most in-demand distribution hubs.

The acquisition represents the fourth asset acquired in KSA and is the 34th property within the overall platform. The platform’s properties are leased to over 120 tenants across strategic industrial and logistics zones in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The high-specification properties benefit from advantaged access to multi-modal transport corridors linking key regional markets, including port / airport locations such as JAFZA and Dubai South, in addition to industrial cities across Dammam and Riyadh. 

“We see the industrial and logistics sector in the GCC continuing to experience strong growth, supported by national initiatives to diversify the economy and enhance supply chain infrastructure,” said Mohamed Ali, Head of GCC at GFH Partners. “Our strategy is to build scale through partnerships and disciplined execution, aligning the needs of institutional investors seeking exposure in this sector.”

Since launching its GCC platform in 2023, GFHP along with its affiliates manage three dedicated funds focused on industrial and logistics assets in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. GFHP is continuously adding to its platform and is currently in the midst of a number of built-to-suit and infrastructure-related development transactions within the logistics sector, as well as other assets to be added in the near future. 