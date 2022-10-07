Get ready for digital Dubai, flying cars and Web3.0

Supplied photo

by Sandhya D'Mello Published: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 10:03 PM

Gitex Global 2022, which will be held from October 10 to 14 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), vows to be greatest technology fair in the world, hosting more than 5,000 companies across 2 million sqft of exhibition space.

The organiser expects more than 100,000 visitors from over 170 countries will attend the five-day exhibition, which will showcase a number of unique experiences for visitors.

Residents can expect futuristic solutions that will shape businesses and life-style s consumer embrace tech-savvy devices to facilitate their lives be it in offices or at home.

The most exciting highlight is unveiling of eVTOL flying car X2. In partnership with the Dubai International Chamber, XPENG – a tech company and EV manufacturer specialised in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing intelligent mobility solutions – has chosen Dubai to host an exclusive, world-first public flight of its pioneering eVTOL flying car X2.

in5, an enabling platform by Tecom Group PJSC for start-ups in tech, design and media, is bringing seven of its top tech start-ups.

The short-listed start-up, which include businesses advancing cloud-based workflow automation, consumer electronic subscriptions, media streaming and targeting services and more, represent the scope of in5’s entrepreneurial community.

Majed Al Suwaidi, senior vice-president – Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City and Dubai Production City, said: "Dubai has established a globally competitive business environment and become a desirable location for talent, entrepreneurs, and investors from all over the world. World-class infrastructure, advanced business policies, and a supportive atmosphere increase the emirate's attractiveness to founders, creatives and independent thinkers around the world."

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) will be showcasing its latest digital initiatives at the 42nd GITEX Global 2022. The suthority revealed that its participation at Gitex will highlight its latest digital initiatives, launched as part of the continuous development plans it carries out in accordance with the best standards.

The initiatives are in line with the UAE Digital Government Strategy, designed to drive the smart transformation of all services, and introduce seamless and proactive digital services. The objective is to provide innovative models that embody the leadership and excellence of the government systems, and strengthen efforts to meet taxpayers’ aspirations and process their transactions quickly and efficiently.

Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General, FTA said: “Through its participation at GITEX , the world’s largest tech event, the Federal Tax Authority aims to achieve two main objectives. The first is to introduce the FTA’s experts to the latest technologies and smart digital systems in the field of tax administration, which can be built upon to ensure the continuous development and modernisation of the FTA’s services. This, in turn, supports our efforts to fulfil the directives of our wise leadership and make the UAE one of the best countries in the world, safeguarding the Emirates’ advanced competitive position – all in line with the ‘Principles of the 50’, which act as a reference for all activities in the government sector moving forward.”

Similarly , Ministry of Finance (MoF) participation comes with the aim of highlighting its pioneering experience in digital transformation, as well as its latest smart and innovative projects and initiatives in financial fields. The ministry is also participating to exchange experiences and enhance communication and partnerships with active technology entities.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance, emphasised the ministry’s keenness to participate in the annual event that brings together bodies and companies from around the globe.

The ministry will exhibit a range of its digital services and AI initiatives that keep up with the latest developments in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and modern technologies. The ministry will also organise dialogue sessions and workshops to preview the Economic Substance Filing Portal system, AI-powered data analysis initiatives, and Supplier Registration in the Federal Supplier Register, among other digital services.

sandhya@khaleejtimes.com