- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Georgia unveils Crossroads event for startups
The world of start-ups and entrepreneurship is coming to Georgia in 2021.
The startup sector in Georgia received a boost today as the global platform 'The Crossroads' was unveiled in Tbilisi.
The Crossroads, an event for all start-ups and entrepreneurs intends to have a three-day networking programme in September 2021 in Tbilisi.
The platform aims to be the most inclusive, diverse and accessible event for the startup sector. The aim is to create a legacy of development and growth in Georgia, the region, and internationally.
The Press Conference was presented by the founders, Swethal Kumar and Nikoloz Kobakhidze and Avtandil Kasradze, representing the Georgian Government - the Chairman of Georgia’s Innovation and Technology Agency.
Declaring their support to the event were Christian Tabet, Senior Advisor to BP Venture Capital and Launchpad and Irakli Beridze, Head of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics of the United Nations. The event was closed by the President of the Portuguese Business Angel Network, Miguel Henriques.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
Horizon Exchange launches new brand identity and...
The company is also working on a proprietary smartphone app so... READ MORE
-
Business
Iata upbeat on Mideast aviation rebound; cuts...
Iata’s estimate of the losses for the Middle Eastern carriers... READ MORE
-
News
Emirates to resume flights to Mexico City via...
More choice for travellers heading from Middle East, India, Southeast ... READ MORE
-
Markets
Hold: Indian rupee falls below 75 vs dollar, may...
Indian currency may plunge 20.7 against a dirham, if the trend... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli