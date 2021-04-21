Georgia unveils Crossroads event for startups

The Crossroads platform aims to create a legacy of development and growth in Georgia.— File photo

The world of start-ups and entrepreneurship is coming to Georgia in 2021.

The startup sector in Georgia received a boost today as the global platform 'The Crossroads' was unveiled in Tbilisi.

The Crossroads, an event for all start-ups and entrepreneurs intends to have a three-day networking programme in September 2021 in Tbilisi.

The platform aims to be the most inclusive, diverse and accessible event for the startup sector. The aim is to create a legacy of development and growth in Georgia, the region, and internationally.

The Press Conference was presented by the founders, Swethal Kumar and Nikoloz Kobakhidze and Avtandil Kasradze, representing the Georgian Government - the Chairman of Georgia’s Innovation and Technology Agency.

Declaring their support to the event were Christian Tabet, Senior Advisor to BP Venture Capital and Launchpad and Irakli Beridze, Head of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics of the United Nations. The event was closed by the President of the Portuguese Business Angel Network, Miguel Henriques.

