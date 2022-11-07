Gems Education to diversify business, looking to bring in new investors

China’s Oct exports, imports shrink unexpectedly; Frail data further blow to struggling economy; Global recession risks, Covid curbs in China darken outlook
Gems Education, which is the UAE’s largest school network, is focusing on developing the success story further with its sale under deliberation.
This comes after Gems Education in an Interview in a local media report said it is exploring multiple options to bring in new investors, including the sale of an equity stake or an IPO next year.
In a statement shared with Khaleej Times on Monday, Gems educations said, “In line with our ambition to push the boundaries of education to ensure as many children as possible around the world reach their full potential, we are always looking at ways to grow and diversify the business. This includes regularly reviewing our capital structure.
Gems Education is the largest private school operator in the UAE and Qatar. It has a bouquet of 44 schools in total operating across a many curricula and price points.
The statement further said, “Currently, we are focused on building on the success we have achieved not only in the UAE but in other markets, such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt and should there be any development, we will update the market of any in a timely manner.”
Earlier, private school operator Taaleem announced that it is looking to raise as much as Dh750 million ($250 million) from an initial public offering in Dubai to expand its premium K-12 schools network.
Taaleem Holdings, a public joint stock company under conversion, one of the largest K-12 premium education providers in the UAE with a portfolio consisting of 26 schools, announced this on Monday.
The offering comprises Individual Subscribers in its first Tranche which will comprise of 10 per cent of its shares starting November 10.
It will offer 88 per cent of its shares on November 17, to Professional Investors in its second Tranche, and Eligible Employees and Eligible Parents in the third Third Tranche will be offered two per cent.
