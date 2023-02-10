Géant expands express concept in UAE

Géant Express Now Open in Marina Quays and Nshama Town Square in Dubai

Officials at the inauguration event. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 6:43 PM

Géant, part of GMG, is aggressively expanding its regional Express concept footprint.

Two new Géant Express stores were opened in Marina Quays and Nshama Town Square this week. Catering to UAE’s most exciting, vibrant communities, the stores offer the convenience, cost-effectiveness and choice that are synonymous with Géant.

From freshly prepared food to go, imported and local fresh produce, to quality meats, cheese and cold cuts, global foods and bakery products, customers can find it all in their neighbourhood. Need a last-minute gift? Get Arabic sweets, dates, and confectionary just around the corner, not to mention a mix of day-to-day essentials ensuring great variety and great value.

Home delivery will also be available in the vicinity of both stores via local delivery platforms straight to your doorstep.

“By keeping communities and customers at the heart of everything we do, we’ve been able to create a model that provides convenience and easy access to our shoppers. From their contemporary layout to the unrivalled variety of fresh selection of food items and competitive prices, to our customer-friendly and knowledgeable staff, our Géant Express stores promise and deliver nothing but exceptional quality ,” said Marc Laurent, President, Retail – Consumer Goods at GMG.

Géant is also known regionally for its strong commitment to environmental sustainability and promoting a positive and cohesive community lifestyle, aligned with GMG's positioning as a global well-being company. All Géant Express stores embrace and support UAE’s single-use plastic-free agenda, house local fresh produce and have a large organic and healthy food offering too.