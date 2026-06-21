GCC VAT overhaul set to tighten cross-border trade, raise compliance stakes

Businesses across the GCC are set to face a more coordinated but more demanding VAT regime as new amendments to the GCC Unified VAT Agreement reshape the tax treatment of intra-regional trade, imports and cross-border supplies.

The amendments, approved by Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers under Decision No. 887, update five key areas of the regional VAT framework: intra-GCC supplies of goods, supplies to individuals and non-registered customers, VAT rates, import VAT and information sharing between tax authorities.

Other GCC member states are expected to follow with local implementation measures.

In simple terms, the changes are designed to ensure VAT is paid in the right country, reduce double taxation, close gaps that allow tax leakage and make it easier for tax authorities to track cross-border transactions.

For businesses, however, the message is clear: regional trade will require sharper documentation, better systems and closer monitoring of where goods are shipped, consumed and taxed.

The most important change concerns intra-GCC supplies of goods. Where goods are sold in one GCC country but later transported to another member state, the amended rules aim to make sure VAT is ultimately accounted for in the destination country. This is especially relevant for distributors, manufacturers, e-commerce operators and logistics companies that move goods through one GCC jurisdiction before selling or delivering them in another.

Until now, the lack of a fully operational centralised GCC VAT mechanism has created uncertainty over whether VAT should be paid in the country of supply, the country of arrival, or through later adjustments between tax authorities. The new framework seeks to make those adjustments more flexible and reduce the risk of either double taxation or non-taxation.

For importers, the changes are equally significant. VAT on imported goods may still be collected at the first point of entry into the GCC, but the framework allows for settlement with the final destination country. Alternative mechanisms may also be introduced, including allowing the destination state to collect VAT at its own entry point or permitting VAT-registered importers to account for import VAT through their VAT returns.

This could ease cash-flow pressure for compliant businesses, especially large importers and regional trading groups. But it also means companies must maintain clear evidence showing where goods entered the GCC, where they were finally delivered and whether VAT was already paid elsewhere.

Retailers and online sellers will also need to pay attention. The amendments clarify the VAT treatment of supplies to individuals and non-registered customers across the GCC. In cases where evidence of VAT payment in the original member state is not available, the destination country may collect VAT at the customs entry point.

This could have a direct impact on cross-border B2C trade, particularly e-commerce, consumer goods, electronics, fashion, food distribution and small parcel shipments. Businesses selling to customers across the GCC may need to strengthen invoicing, customs paperwork and proof-of-tax-payment procedures to avoid delays, disputes or duplicated VAT costs.

Another major amendment confirms that GCC states are no longer tied to a fixed five per cent standard VAT rate. Instead, each country may set its own rate, provided it is not below five per cent unless a zero rate or exemption applies. This reflects the existing reality: Saudi Arabia applies 15 per cent VAT, Bahrain 10 per cent, while the UAE and Oman remain at five per cent. Kuwait and Qatar have yet to introduce VAT.

This flexibility gives governments room to manage fiscal policy differently, but it also complicates pricing and compliance for businesses operating across multiple GCC markets. Companies can no longer assume a uniform regional VAT cost. Pricing models, contracts, ERP systems and tax codes must reflect country-specific rates.

The final key change is wider information sharing between GCC tax authorities. The amended framework allows authorities to access broader data relating to intra-GCC supplies, not just transactions between VAT-registered businesses. This points to a tougher enforcement environment, where mismatches in invoices, customs declarations and VAT returns may be detected more easily.

For the region, the reforms are a step towards a more mature tax union. They should improve transparency, support government revenue collection and make cross-border trade more predictable once fully implemented.

For businesses, the benefits will come with higher compliance expectations. Companies involved in GCC trade should now review supply chains, import routes, customer classifications, VAT registrations, accounting systems and documentation practices.

The rule changes are not merely technical. They signal the GCC’s shift from basic VAT adoption to deeper tax coordination — a move that will reward businesses with disciplined systems and expose those still treating VAT as a routine filing exercise.