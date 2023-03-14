GCC Directors Association to build an international, multi-cultural network

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 6:21 PM

The GCC Directors Association (GCCDA) is organising a business lunch event on March 15, Wednesday, at Burj Al Arab to build an international and multi-cultural network connecting corporate leaders and stakeholders.

The meeting will also “advance board professionalism, promote business ethics and transparency, create a global pool of independent directors, and help companies gain business and investor confidence.”

"We believe in maintaining a positive mindset, creating partnerships with a purpose, and always striving for significant outcomes. We are a thriving membership community for directors, senior executives, company owners, UHNWI, investors, senior government officials and senior academic personnel in the GCC and beyond. At the GCCDA, you can connect with other leaders, through business network events, forums and investor platforms," according to the association.

Keynote speaker

The keynote speaker is Hamza Mustafa, chief operating officer at P&O Marinas, DP World’s collection of world-class luxury marinas and picturesque harbours in Dubai, who will talk about “making Dubai a global winter yachting destination.”

A young, passionate leader, Hamza has been a part of the city’s journey of evolution for almost 20 years, having led various key projects like Nakheel’s iconic island, Palm Jumeriah; Dubai World’s investment company, Istithmar World; and Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2) Hotel. Hamza is a veteran in the world of real estate and tourism with the expertise that supports P&O Marinas to build for the future.

Within his role at P&O Marinas, Hamza envisions transforming Mina Rashid, Dubai's heritage port into a global marina operator and a leading cruise destination.