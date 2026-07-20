GCC cross-border payments demand drives expansion of remittance networks across Bahrain and Kuwait

Growing demand for cross-border payments and remittance services across the Gulf is driving financial institutions to expand their regional networks and enhance international money transfer offerings.

Against this backdrop, Dubai-listed Al Ansari Financial Services has strengthened its presence in Bahrain and Kuwait through new partnerships between its subsidiaries and money transfer giant Western Union, expanding customer access to international payment services across the GCC.

The move comes as Gulf economies continue to see strong demand for remittances, supported by a large expatriate population, increased regional mobility and growing trade flows. International money transfers remain a critical financial service for individuals, families and businesses across the region.

Under the new arrangements, Bahrain Financing Company (BFC) in Bahrain and Bahrain Exchange Company (BEC) in Kuwait will offer customers access to Western Union’s global money transfer network, which spans more than 200 countries and territories.

In Bahrain, customers will be able to access the services through BFC’s network of 54 branches nationwide. In Kuwait, the offering will be available through BEC Kuwait’s 53 branches, including outlets at Kuwait International Airport.

The expansion is expected to provide customers with faster transaction processing, enhanced digital capabilities and broader access to international money transfer services through established local brands.

Mohammad Bitar, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Financial Services, said the partnerships support the group’s regional growth ambitions and strengthen the capabilities of its subsidiaries.

“By combining the trusted local presence of BFC and BEC with Western Union’s extensive global network, we are enhancing our remittance proposition while providing customers with greater convenience, accessibility, and choice when transferring money internationally,” he said.

Nicolas Levi, Regional Vice President and Head of the Middle East, Pakistan and Afghanistan at Western Union, said the collaboration would make it easier for customers to send money overseas through trusted and convenient channels.