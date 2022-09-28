GB Equipment Solutions focuses on sustainability and clean energy

Mazen Baki, General Manager, GB Equipment Solutions LLC; and Ahmad Juma, National Sales Manager, GB Equipment Solutions at Galadari Heavy Equipment Division pavilion during the 24th Wetex and Dubai Solar Show at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. — Photo by Shihab

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 4:39 PM

GB Equipment Solutions, the authorised and sole dealer for JCB machines, products and parts in the UAE and region, is showcasing state-of-the-art machinery with a strong focus on sustainability and clean energy at the 24th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (Wetex) 2022 and Dubai Solar Show.

“It is always vital as the world moves towards clean and sustainable energy. JCB, which is one of the world's top manufacturers of construction equipment, is also moving in this direction. GB Equipment Solutions, which is a strategic partner of JCB and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), is among the first to show new and latest products related to sustainable and clean energy,” said Ahmad Juma, national sales manager, GB Equipment Solutions.

Juma was speaking on the sidelines of the three-day Wetex 2022 exhibition, which began at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Tuesday. Over 1,750 companies from 55 countries are taking part in one of the largest exhibitions focused on new technologies related to sustainability and clean and renewable energy.

Juma said GB Equipment Solutions has been a pioneer to introduce new products related to sustainable energy in the UAE and region.

“We were the first to get a fully electrical mini excavator to the UAE,” he said, adding that the company, which has been participating in Wetex regularly over the years, always looks to introduce something new to the market and stays ahead of the curve.

The company is currently showcasing four products at the ongoing water and energy exhibition.

“This time we are showcasing a JCB scissor lift, which is fully electrical. We also have solar solutions for generators and lighting towers… Some of the products are ready to be supplied to the region and some are undergoing tests and certification process.”

He added the UAE is one of the fastest countries to recover after the pandemic.

“When everyone was actually hesitating and cancelling orders with the factories, GB Equipment Solutions decided to keep the orders. In fact, we gathered orders which were cancelled by other firms. This greatly helped us because the lead time for production in factories went very bad later but we got machines on time,” Juma said.

