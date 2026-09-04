Gateway 2040: Why Dubai investors are looking at Orlando’s EB-5 infrastructure opportunity

Joshua T. Wallack discusses the vision behind Gateway 2040, why the project is coming to Dubai and how an infrastructure investment could provide qualifying investors and their families with a pathway to US permanent residency

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For Joshua T. Wallack, Manager of Gateway 2040, LLC, the vision behind Gateway 2040 extends beyond transforming a prominent Orlando intersection. It is about creating a new gateway to one of the world’s most visited tourism destinations - while opening the opportunity for international investors to participate in US infrastructure through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme.

“International Drive already has an extraordinary concentration of hotels, attractions, restaurants and entertainment,” says Wallack.

“The opportunity is to connect that energy through a more cohesive, pedestrian-focused public realm and create an arrival experience worthy of the destination.”

Located at Sand Lake Road and International Drive, Gateway 2040 proposes transforming the existing sidewalks into an enhanced pedestrian promenade with wider walkways, landscaping, improved accessibility and integration with Orange County’s planned pedestrian bridge.

This September, Wallack is bringing that vision to Dubai, where Gateway 2040 will be presented to regional investors at the International Property Show 2026.

“Dubai has an incredibly sophisticated and internationally minded investor community,” he explains. “Investors here understand major infrastructure and destination development, but they are also thinking about what an investment can create for their families over the long term.”

That is where the project’s EB-5 structure becomes particularly relevant.

Qualifying investors can participate from $800,000, with the capital financing the design, permitting and construction of the Gateway 2040 Promenade. Each EB-5 investment must also support the creation of at least 10 full-time US jobs, with employment expected across areas including engineering, construction, surveying, landscaping and skilled trades.

More significantly for investors considering their family’s future, EB-5 is an immigrant investor programme that provides qualifying applicants with a pathway to US lawful permanent residency, with eligible spouses and unmarried children under 21 also able to be included.

“Unlike a temporary visa, the long-term objective here is permanent residency,” Wallack says. “For an investor looking at opportunities for their spouse and children as well as themselves, that becomes an incredibly important part of the conversation.”

Gateway 2040 also falls within EB-5’s dedicated infrastructure category, which receives a 2 per cent annual visa set-aside. For qualifying investors not facing an applicable visa backlog, the reserved category can provide an important visa-availability advantage, although normal processing times, programme requirements and individual immigration approvals continue to apply.

For Wallack, it is this combination that makes Gateway 2040 particularly relevant to the UAE market: tangible US infrastructure, investment in the future of a major tourism destination and the potential to create a longer-term future in the United States for an investor’s family.

Gateway 2040 will be at the International Property Show from 7–9 September 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Stall E06, near Gate 8.

For more info, visit: Gatewayeb5.com