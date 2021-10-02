Galaxy Racer, Fakhr Alam tie up to expand footprint in Pakistan

Galaxy Racer is all set to make major announcements during Dubai Expo 2020.

UAE based Galaxy Racer, one of the portfolio companies of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Maktoum Private Office and the fastest growing Esports company in the world has partnered with Pakistani celebrity and entrepreneur Fakhr Alam to expand into Pakistan.

Galaxy Racer has a global foot print with a subscriber count crossing 400 million worldwide and valued at $1.5 billion is now all set to come to Pakistan. As a result of the new deal Fakhr Alam will take a $40 million stake into the company and will be responsible for all operations in Pakistan.

Galaxy Racer has been growing exponentially with new acquisitions around the world. The company’s aim is to become the largest digital influencer in the world bringing Esports, influencer content and e-commerce together. The company is aiming for a Nasdaq listing in the next three years.

The global CEO of Galaxy Racer Paul Roy said: “We are delighted to be entering Pakistan. With one of the largest young population in the world, we have great expectations from this market, and we look forward to taking Pakistani gamers and influencers to global audiences.”

Alam, who was the first ever Pakistani start up entrepreneur to be invited by Google to their Mountain View HQ in 2017, said: “Pakistani youth holds the key for the future of Pakistan. We want to see Pakistani youth participate and compete globally. We all know Pakistan has plenty of talent. It’s time to invest in this talent and give that talent a global platform, and that’s what we will be doing with Galaxy Racer.”

Galaxy Racer is all set to make some major announcements regarding Pakistan in the days ahead during Dubai Expo 2020.

