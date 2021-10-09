Galaxy Racer announces Pakistan’s biggest prize money esports tournament

Fakhr-e-Alam has said that forthcoming esports tournament will be the first in Pakistan to be televised nationwide through a partnership with Ten Sports Pakistan

Galaxy Racer, the world’s fastest growing eSports company, takes a massive leap by signing with the newly-established Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA) in the presence of Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi and the patron of Galaxy Racer Sheikh Mohammad Dalmook Maktoum at a special ceremony held in Dubai on Saturday.

STZA is a new Pakistani government initiative that encourages foreign technology companies to invest in Pakistan. Galaxy Racer has become the first esports company to establish itself with STZA.

On the occasion, the GXR Group also announced that they are hosting the biggest esports tournament in Pakistan with esports titles such as Tekken, PUBGM and Fifa that offers a total winning prize of Rs20 million ($118,000/-). It is scheduled to be held in December 2021. The event will also be hosting an Influencer Con, and a Toys and Gaming Festival, bringing the world of entertainment to Pakistan. Further details will be announced soon.

Fakhr-e-Alam has said that forthcoming esports tournament will be the first in Pakistan to be televised nationwide through a partnership with Ten Sports Pakistan.

Galaxy Racer has recently announced its partnership with celebrity entrepreneur Fakhr-e-Alam as part of its South Asia expansion plans to grow the local ecosystem, with Fakhr-e-Alam spearheading Galaxy Racer Pakistan. Pakistan has recently legitimised Esports in 2021, by granting it the ‘regular sports’ status, a big win for the esports industry in Pakistan.

With the rise of mobile games, developing countries have been recognised as one of the largest untapped emerging markets for Esports and gaming. With 100 million broadband subscribers, Pakistan’s gaming scene has the potential to dramatically evolve and many youngsters have already made their mark.

Galaxy Racer has a global footprint with over 400 million followers worldwide, with over two billion monthly views. Esports has gradually grown in popularity over the years and the global market is set to reach US$1 billion for the first time in 2021, according to a report by esports data intelligence firm, Newzoo.

Fakhr-e-Alam, CEO of Galaxy Racer Pakistan, said this is the beginning of esports and influencer marketing in Pakistan.

“We are all set to take Pakistani gamers and influencers to the rest of the world. With a vibrant youth and huge digital growth we will see a massive paradigm shift in gaming and content consumption in Pakistan. As GXR our aim is going to be simple and that is to fuel this growth at lightning speed and with STZA one window operation we will be able to execute our plans at lightning speed,” he said.

Amir Hasmi, Chairman of STZA, said: “We are delighted to welcome Galaxy Racer group to Pakistan. At STZA we look forward to working with GXR in establishing a better and healthier video gaming environment for Pakistani youth and create an atmosphere of further investment and growth in this segment in Pakistan”

Earlier in July 2021, Galaxy Racer joined forces together with Arsenal superstar English Premier League footballer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by hosting the first-ever Fortnite esports tournament between Europe and the Middle East with a EURO 10,000 prize pool.

Galaxy Racer has formed a three-year partnership with Spanish football league LaLiga. The partnership will see both entities collaborate to create an original content series that will feature players from LaLiga, as well as Galaxy Racer’s influencers.

