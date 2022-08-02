Galadari unit GTHE wins bronze award from Genie

Mohammed Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, receives the award from Sharbel Kordahi, Managing Director of Genie, in the presence of Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Group CEO and Director of Galadari Brothers; Samer Khalid, CEO of Heavy Equipment Division, Galadari Brothers; Johan Gericke, Territory Sales Manager of Genie; Mahmoud Al Hamarshah, General Manager at GTHE; and Mina Fayez, Sales Manager, GTHE. — Photo by Neeraj Murli

Published: Tue 2 Aug 2022, 12:03 PM

Galadari Trucks and Heavy Equipment Co Ltd (GTHE), a subsidiary of Galadari Brothers, has won the bronze award from aerial equipment firm Genie for commendable performance in improving the company’s sales.

The award ceremony was held at the Galadari Brothers headquarters in Dubai.

Mohammed Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, received the award from Sharbel Kordahi, Managing Director of Genie, in the presence of Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Group CEO and Director of Galadari Brothers; Samer Khalid, CEO of Heavy Equipment Division, Galadari Brothers; and Johan Gericke, Territory Sales Manager of Genie.

Genie ranks its dealers based on several factors, including sales targets, market share, growth of parts sales, marketing collaboration and branding. It was in 2021 that the firm signed a partnership with Galadari Trucks and Heavy Equipment to sell Genie’s products, including scissor lifts and boom lifts.

“Within the first 18 months they managed to improve our sales in the UAE, our market share and the services that were provided,” said Kordahi.

“It came in the time of the pandemic when the supply chain was disrupted and there were multiple delays. So, it is a fantastic job by Galadari Brothers.”

“This is a partnership that has blossomed and delivered results in such a short span of time. We made remarkable progress in sales, which speaks much about quality of the product and a valuable partnership. This is just the beginning of bigger achievements between GTHE and Genie,” said Suhail Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers.

Mohammed Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, said it recognised the hard work the company has put in.

“We signed the contract with Genie at a time when the whole world was struggling with the Covid pandemic and other issues,” he said. “However, with our commitment and hard work, we were able to increase the market shares of the company considerably.”

Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, said he was hopeful that the partnership between both companies would continue to thrive.

“With the kind of experience we have in this field, I am sure that we will be able to further improve Genie’s market share,” he said. “We will continue to strive and do better for all our partners.”

Khalid said that it has been a collaborative experience. “When we signed the agreement with Genie, there were many unknowns as it was during a pandemic. Now, there is a spring in our step, a new confidence that we can achieve anything together,” he opined.

Genie was founded in 1966 and since then its products are used in a variety of industries and applications worldwide, including rental, aviation, construction, entertainment, industrial, as well as warehouse and retail.

GTHE is the market leader in providing heavy earthmoving, construction, power systems and materials handling equipment and in providing after-sales service.

