Galadari Rent A Car opens new branch at Dubai Hills Mall

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 8:40 PM

Galadari Rent A Car has opened a new branch at Dubai Hills Mall. With over 1,000 well-maintained vehicles, the rental agency’s fleet boasts the latest models of cars. Galadari Rent A Car offers a comprehensive range of services, including daily, weekly and long-term rentals to individuals and companies.

With a wide range of models, sizes and styles to suit customers’ requirements, vehicles in the fleet are on average less than a year old. The vehicles undergo regular agency maintenance and service checks prior to every rental and lease.

The recently-held inauguration ceremony saw the presence of Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers; Ibrahim Galadari, Group Chief Investment Officer of Galadari Brothers; Axel Dreyer, CEO, Galadari Automobiles Co.; and Ibrahim Fikree, Manager - Government Communications and Relations, Galadari Automobiles Co.

Mohammed Galadari said: “Celebrating the opening of our new branch is a moment of pride for us. This new opening reflects our group’s continued focus on expansion, as we strive to deliver exceptional services to our customers. We recognise the immense potential for growth in this industry and we endeavor to position ourselves at the forefront of the evolving rent a car landscape.”

Dreyer said: “Our objective is to be close to our customers and the new Galadari Rent A Car Branch at the premium Dubai Hills Mall is ticking all the boxes. The team has done a fantastic job in establishing this branch and we are looking forward to welcoming customers with short-term rental needs as well as long-term lease requirements.”

Services on offer

Short-term rentals

>> Daily, weekly and monthly rental services.

>> Free delivery and collection within the UAE.

>> Free replacement vehicles.

>> 24x7 roadside assistance and support.

Long-term lease

>> Brand new or ex-fleet vehicle leasing services.

>> Complete vehicle maintenance services.

>> Free replacement within the lease period.

>> Free 24x7 roadside assistance.

>> Customised mileage options.

Benefits

>> Finance flexibility.

>> Fixed budgeting.

>> Reduced administration costs.