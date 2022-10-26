Galadari Group completes CAFM implementation

Software will help the Galadari Brothers companies to plan and conceptualize preventive maintenance measures

Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 6:07 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 6:08 PM

Staff Reporter

reporters@khaleejtimes.com

Galadari Group has announced the successful design and implementation of Computer Aided Facility Management (CAFM) software across Galadari Group through “Galadari Facilities Management” Headed by Mr. Ashish Asthana CEO of Galadari Facilities Management Division through supervision of Mr. Sohaib Shah, Facilities Manager with support from one of the leading Software Company in the UAE.

Galadari Facilities Management is the facilities arm of Galadari Group that takes care of the tools and services needed to sustain a building, land, infrastructure safety and operations covering the Group properties across the UAE. Therefore, Galadari Brothers has pursued the implementation of CAFM across its Group companies for optimization and well securing its project management systems, energy management and maintenance needs for its assets covering Residential, Commercial Industrial, Heavy Engineering, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Media, and Real Estate Division.

CAFM software will help the Galadari Brothers companies to plan and conceptualize preventive maintenance measures to manage the day-to-day FM operations that included back-office application for maintenance operations, app for field staff (Technician), Management access for dashboard, accounts module for the finance team, self-service application for end user and much more for long term benefits, the company will be using this software to schedule Building Facilities, asset and HSE inspections. This will help the company in reducing the risk of downtimes and support to improve employee and building occupant satisfaction.

· Real Estate Management

· Asset Management

· People & Performance Management

· Planned preventive maintenance management.

· Reactive maintenance management.

· Inventory Management and Work orders

· Building Systems

· Reporting