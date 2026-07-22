Why the future of sport is community, not competition

For decades, success in sport has largely been measured by one thing: competition.

Winning leagues. Winning medals. Winning trophies.

While competition will always remain an important part of sport, I believe we are witnessing a fundamental shift in what people now want from sports facilities and, more importantly, what communities need from them.

The future of sport is not simply about producing better athletes. It's about building stronger communities.

Throughout my career, I've been fortunate to work across grassroots participation, youth development, elite performance and now the creation of one of Dubai's newest multi-sport destinations. Despite the different environments, one lesson has remained constant: People don't stay involved in sport because they are the best. They stay involved because they feel they belong.

That sense of belonging has become one of the most valuable assets any sports venue can create.

Today’s sports centres are no longer simply places to exercise. They are becoming social hubs where families spend weekends together, children build confidence, adults improve their wellbeing, businesses strengthen their teams, and entire communities connect through shared experiences.

This evolution reflects wider changes in society.

Parents today are looking for environments where their children can develop resilience, confidence and friendships as much as sporting ability. Adults increasingly see physical activity as part of a healthier lifestyle rather than simply fitness. Companies recognise that sport can strengthen culture, teamwork and employee wellbeing in ways traditional corporate events cannot.

In other words, sport is becoming less transactional and more transformational.

For operators, this requires a completely different mindset.

A successful venue can no longer rely solely on selling memberships or hiring out facilities. It must create experiences that encourage people to return week after week, year after year.

That means offering programmes that welcome complete beginners alongside experienced athletes. It means creating spaces where a child attends their first football session while a parent enjoys the gym, another family member joins a climbing class and grandparents relax in the café. Sport becomes something the entire family experiences together.

Technology is also reshaping expectations.

Members expect seamless booking systems, personalised coaching, digital engagement and flexible memberships. But while technology enhances the experience, it should never replace the human connection that sits at the heart of every successful sports community.

The venues that will thrive over the next decade will be those that combine world-class facilities with genuine relationships.

The region, and Dubai in particular, is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation.

Our population is young, multicultural and increasingly focused on health and wellbeing. Governments continue to invest heavily in active lifestyles while families are seeking safe, inclusive environments where sport becomes part of everyday life rather than an occasional activity. This creates an exciting opportunity for sports operators.

Success will no longer be measured purely by occupancy rates or membership numbers, but by the positive impact a venue has on the people who walk through its doors.

How many children discovered a lifelong passion?

How many adults became healthier?

How many friendships were formed?

How many communities became stronger?

Those are the measures that will define the next generation of sports facilities.

At AllSports Arena, this philosophy underpins our ambition. We are creating more than a facility with pitches, courts and climbing walls. Our goal is to build a destination where sport is accessible, inclusive and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of age or ability.

Because when people feel connected to a community, participation naturally follows.

And when participation grows, healthier individuals, stronger families and more vibrant communities follow too.

The future of sport is not about creating more champions. It is about creating more opportunities for people to belong.