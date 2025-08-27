Hybrid work revolution redefining modern productivity

If I told you I like coming to work in an office, there are many people who will dismiss my view as being that of a different generation. They are 100 per cent right, I am from a different generation. But I would disagree that doing something you enjoy, and getting to spend time with interesting people from a diverse range of cultures, at meetings, presentations and day-to-day interactions can be replaced by a desk in the corner of a bedroom.

As the argument rages on and more businesses are reversing their stance on completely working remotely, for those advocates that everyone can work from home and it’s not a discussion, here is an example I want you to think about.

Just as your plane is landing the pilot suddenly pulls up and starts to circle the airport. The announcement is “We can’t currently locate our landing slot as the Air Traffic Controller is working from home and his wifi is down. We will be updating you when he is back online”. It would never happen, nor would a chef, a surgeon or a policeman work from home and that’s why work from home for everyone needs context.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced a massive shift in work dynamics, propelling remote work into the spotlight. However, as the world of work moves forward, the balanced approach of hybrid working is gaining traction, offering the best of both worlds by combining the benefits of working from home and the social and cultural advantages of in-office collaboration.

While the jury may still be out on total remote work, several themes highlight the importance of hybrid working as a viable option for businesses and their employees.

The first is proximity relationships. Human interaction and collaboration are vital for effective teamwork and building strong professional relationships. While remote work allows for flexibility, it can hinder the spontaneous exchanges and face-to-face connections that are crucial for innovation and team bonding. By adopting a hybrid model, employees have the opportunity to balance remote work with occasional in-person meetings, fostering stronger proximity relationships and enhancing collaboration.

My favourite definition of culture is: “how we do things around here”. A company's culture is nurtured through shared experiences, team-building activities, and spontaneous interactions that occur within a shared environment. Remote work, if solely adopted, can dilute the organisational culture and can create a disconnect among team members. By embracing hybrid working, companies can strike a balance that preserves their culture by combining the benefits of both remote and in-person work. It allows employees to feel connected and aligned with the organisation's values while enjoying the flexibility of remote work when appropriate.

One of the downsides of remote work is the fatigue that comes with endless video conferences. Zoom meetings with cameras off were a lowlight of my remote working experience. I personally feel this can contribute to disengagement and decrease the effectiveness of virtual interactions. In contrast, hybrid working can alleviate this issue by ensuring employees have fewer video meetings and more meaningful in-person discussions. Face-to-face interactions not only improve communication but also enhance non-verbal cues, empathy, and overall understanding among team members.

Every business is unique, with its own set of requirements and priorities. While remote work may suit certain industries or job roles, it might not be the best fit for others. Hybrid working offers the flexibility to adapt and tailor the work environment to individual business needs. It enables companies to consider the nature of their work, employee preferences, and customer demands, and find the right balance that maximises productivity and employee satisfaction.

In the ongoing debate between remote work and returning to the traditional office setting, hybrid working presents a compelling solution. It allows businesses to leverage the advantages of both remote and in-person work, thereby enhancing collaboration, maintaining organisational culture, and accommodating specialised professions.

While remote work undoubtedly offers flexibility and increased autonomy, it is important to strike a balance that fosters meaningful human connections and the sharing of ideas.

Ultimately, the key is to find what works best for each individual business and its employees, ensuring productivity, engagement, and a positive work-life balance.

There isn’t a best practice, only a best fit. And just for the record, I am writing this article in Starbucks.