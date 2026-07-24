Health and safety: More than a workplace requirement

What does a safe workplace really look like? For many people, it brings to mind hard hats, high-visibility jackets, and warning signs. While these are certainly part of workplace safety, they only tell part of the story. Health and safety cover every part of the working environment, helping employees carry out their responsibilities safely, maintain their health and perform at their best.

Health and safety are often associated with construction sites or manufacturing facilities, but every workplace has its own risks. An office employee may develop long-term injuries from poor ergonomics. A warehouse worker may face physical hazards while handling equipment. A driver, technician, or engineer encounters an entirely different set of challenges. While the risks vary, the objective remains the same: to create an environment where people can perform their work safely and confidently.

Strong health and safety practices begin long before an incident occurs. Organisations that invest in prevention are better equipped to identify potential hazards, assess risks and put appropriate controls in place. Regular training, workplace inspections, clear reporting procedures and ongoing awareness help build a workplace where safety becomes part of everyday operations. Encouraging employees to report hazards and near misses also allows organisations to address issues early and continuously improve their safety practices.

The conversation has also broadened to include employee health and wellbeing. Many organisations now invest in preventive healthcare, mental wellbeing initiatives and employee wellness programmes alongside occupational health and safety. Health screenings, awareness campaigns and wellbeing initiatives help identify concerns early and support employees throughout their careers. A healthy workforce is better equipped to respond to the demands of a changing workplace.

This proactive approach delivers multiple benefits when it comes to protecting people. Fewer workplace incidents lead to greater operational continuity, higher employee engagement, stronger productivity and increased organisational resilience. When employees feel safe and supported, they are better able to focus, collaborate and contribute to long-term business success.

At Galadari Brothers, this philosophy extends across the company's diverse businesses, from office environments to engineering, manufacturing and operational facilities. Health and safety is embedded into everyday operations through structured risk management, continuous training and a culture of shared responsibility. In 2025, employees completed more than 60,000 hours of health and safety training, reflecting the company's long-term investment in building safer workplaces. Alongside occupational safety, Galadari Brothers continues to strengthen employee wellbeing through preventive health screening programmes, regular mental wellbeing initiatives and emergency preparedness training, recognising that protecting people is fundamental to operational excellence, resilience and sustainable business growth.

As workplaces continue to evolve, health and safety will remain a fundamental responsibility for every organisation. Building a strong safety culture requires ongoing commitment, continuous learning and the participation of everyone in the workplace. When organisations make health and safety part of their everyday operations, they create workplaces where people can thrive and businesses are better prepared for the future.