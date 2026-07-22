Building businesses that create value for everyone

When a business makes a decision, who is it really making that decision for?

At first glance, the answer seems simple: customers or shareholders. But in reality, every decision creates a ripple effect that extends far beyond financial results. It impacts employees, suppliers, communities and even future generations who will live with the environmental consequences of today’s actions.

The most successful businesses understand that long-term growth depends on recognising this broader impact.

Consider a company choosing where to build a new facility. Focusing only on cost might lead to the cheapest option. But a wider perspective raises important questions: Will it create meaningful jobs? Will it strain local resources? How will nearby communities be affected? Can local suppliers benefit? Could sustainable practices reduce long-term costs?

While these questions may seem to complicate decisions, they often lead to stronger, more resilient outcomes, by reducing risks and creating lasting value.

This approach applies across industries. Airlines investing in fuel-efficient fleets lower emissions and operating costs. Retailers that collaborate with suppliers strengthen product quality and supply chains. Manufacturers that prioritise employee safety often see higher productivity and lower turnover. Businesses that listen to customers are better positioned to innovate and stay relevant.

In every case, businesses perform better when they take the interests of their stakeholders into account.

Recent global challenges have reinforced this reality. Supply chain disruptions, climate-related events, labour shortages and shifting consumer expectations have highlighted how interconnected the world has become. Businesses are closely connected to the world around them. Changes in the environment, society and the economy all have a direct impact on how they operate and grow.

Ignoring these connections can lead to serious consequences, such as a loss of trust, disengaged employees, declining customer loyalty and rising costs linked to environmental or regulatory pressures.

On the other hand, organisations that actively engage with stakeholders tend to be more resilient. They are better equipped to anticipate risks and respond to evolving expectations.

Listening to stakeholders does not mean agreeing with every viewpoint. Different groups will have different priorities, and trade-offs are often necessary. What matters is fostering open dialogue, understanding concerns, considering diverse perspectives and making informed decisions with long-term impact in mind.

Businesses today also play a critical role in addressing broader societal challenges. From climate action to community development, companies have the resources and influence to contribute meaningfully. This does not mean businesses should replace governments or become charities. It simply means recognising that responsible business practices and financial success often go hand in hand.

A company that values its people retains talent. One that protects resources safeguards its future. One that earns trust builds a reputation that endures.

Ultimately, every business leaves a footprint. The most successful ones are those that measure success not only by financial performance but by the positive impact they create over time.

How Galadari Brothers engages its stakeholders

As a diversified conglomerate operating across six divisions, Galadari Brothers believes that engaging with stakeholders is essential to creating long-term value. The company maintains regular and meaningful engagement with employees, customers, business partners, regulators and the communities in which it operates to better understand their expectations and priorities.

These ongoing conversations provide valuable insights that help inform decision-making, identify key issues and ensure the group's strategies remain relevant and responsive. By encouraging open dialogue and collaboration, Galadari Brothers continues to strengthen trust with its stakeholders while supporting sustainable business growth.