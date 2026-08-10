Building a sports destination, not just a sports facility

I have spent more than two decades working in professional football and sports management. During that time, I have been fortunate enough to experience some of the finest stadiums, training centres and sporting facilities in the world.

Yet, when people reflect on the places that had the greatest impact on them, they rarely talk about the size of the gym or the number of courts. They talk about how those places made them feel. That, in my opinion, is where the future of sport lies.

For many years, the industry has measured success through memberships sold, utilisation rates and revenue. Those metrics remain important because they reflect the health of a business, but they do not explain why some sports venues become part of people’s lives while others remain somewhere they simply visit.

The difference is rarely the building itself; more often, it is the community created within it. Today’s customers expect more than access to equipment. They are looking for experiences, connection and a sense of being welcomed and valued from the moment they walk through the door. The most successful sports destinations understand that people are not simply investing in facilities; they are investing in a sense of belonging.

Think about the places you return to time and time again. It is usually not because they have the newest equipment or the biggest space. It is because someone knows your name, the atmosphere feels welcoming and you genuinely enjoy being there. You leave feeling better than when you arrived, and that emotional connection is incredibly powerful.

As leaders, we often focus on infrastructure, technology and commercial performance. Those things are essential, but they should never distract us from the simple truth that buildings do not create culture, people do.

Culture can begin with something as simple as a genuine smile at reception, a coach remembering a child’s first session or a member of staff noticing that someone needs help before they have to ask. It is built by teams that take pride in every interaction, however small. These moments may never appear on a financial report, but they are often the reason people choose to stay, recommend a venue to others and ultimately become part of its community.

Commercial success, therefore, is rarely created by selling harder. It is created by serving better, and that philosophy is becoming increasingly important as the role of sport continues to evolve.

Modern sports destinations are no longer simply places where people go to work out. They are becoming spaces where families spend time together, children discover a love for movement, professionals switch off from demanding careers and communities connect. Sport has a unique ability to bring together people of different ages, cultures and backgrounds in a way few other industries can.

Dubai is particularly well positioned to lead this evolution. The city has established itself as one of the world’s most exciting destinations for sport, attracting elite athletes, international events and significant investment. The next chapter is about complementing that world-class infrastructure with experiences that create a lasting impact long after the final whistle.

At Galadari Brothers, this thinking has helped shape AllSports Arena, the UAE’s largest indoor sports destination. Bringing together an extensive mix of sport, fitness, wellness, recovery and family-focused experiences, from football, padel, swimming and squash to climbing, gymnastics and fitness, the Arena has been designed to cater to people of different ages, interests and abilities. While the scale and variety of the facilities are significant, what matters most is what they enable: more opportunities for people to be active, discover new interests, spend time together and connect through sport.

For me, that is where the real opportunity lies. Creating a successful sports destination is about more than what sits within its walls; it is about creating a place that becomes part of people’s lives. It is a place where they come to play and train, but also to connect, spend time together and feel part of a wider community.

Because, ultimately, people do not remember the square footage of a building. They remember the welcome they received, the coach who inspired them, the friendships they made and how a place made them feel.

For me, that is the future of sport: not simply building better facilities, but building destinations that bring people together, strengthen communities and inspire healthier, happier lives.

In the end, the greatest legacy any sports destination can leave is not measured in memberships or revenue. It is measured in the lives it helps change.